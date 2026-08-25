Global call for owners of horses recently diagnosed with kissing spines

The aim of new kissing spines research is to build understanding of the condition, and help guide owners and horses dealing with it.

A team from the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) has already carried out research on the benefits of an exercise rehab programme for kissing spines, and now wants to follow horses from across the world through their rehab in real time.

The researchers are looking for owners of horses who have been diagnosed with kissing spines and/or thoracic facet joint arthritis within the last two months.

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Tracy Bye, the main investigator and RAU senior lecturer in equine science, said: “The effects of kissing spines can range from mild, localised, inflammation through to changes to the bone itself. Understandably this can be painful for the horse and can affect both its ridden career and long-term quality of life.

“Last year we published a study looking at the outcomes for 260 horses in the UK that had been diagnosed with kissing spines and one of the most striking findings was that horses whose owners implemented an exercise rehabilitation programme with them were significantly more likely to have a successful outcome, regardless of what other treatments they used.

Kissing spines research could provide helpful information

“This has the potential to be really helpful information. If we can equip owners with the knowledge and support to rehabilitate their horses, we could greatly improve the outcomes and quality of life for horses diagnosed with this condition, for little to no additional cost to the owner.”

The team wants more information on rehab practices used and their success rates, as well as data from the owners.

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The study is being led by RAU postgraduate student Becky Brassington, who said: “We are inviting owners from any country, whose horses have been diagnosed with kissing spines and/or thoracic facet joint arthritis within the last two months, to take part.

“By extending our research globally, we aim to gather a broad and wide-ranging data set which captures the experiences of horses and their owners around the world.”

Owners will be asked to complete an initial survey to give details of the diagnosis and treatment, then follow-up questionnaires after three and six months. The team also hopes to speak to each horse’s vet.

Ms Bye said: “We know that it can be stressful for owners when their horse has just been diagnosed with a condition like this, and taking part in research might be the furthest thing from their mind.

“But, in order to get the most accurate data, it’s really important that we gather information as soon as possible after the horse is diagnosed and the treatment plan developed, so that all of the details are fresh in the owner’s mind.

“The aim is that the data provided here will inform rehabilitation recommendations for horses diagnosed with back conditions in the future, which could help hundreds of horses have a better chance of recovery.”

Owners can register their interest online, or email Ms Brassington at rebecca.brassington@student.rau.ac.uk.

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