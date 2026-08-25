Global call for owners of horses recently diagnosed with kissing spines

the aim of new kissing spines research is to help improve treatment recommendations

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The aim of new kissing spines research is to build understanding of the condition, and help guide owners and horses dealing with it.

A team from the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) has already carried out research on the benefits of an exercise rehab programme for kissing spines, and now wants to follow horses from across the world through their rehab in real time.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.