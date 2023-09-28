



Would you like to make Pewit Hall, which is the current base for reigning eventing world champion Yasmin Ingham, your own? Pewit Hall was also once the base of Irish Olympic showjumper Billy Twomey, and it homed famous jumping stallions Je T’aime Flamenco and Luidam.

Pewit Hall is between the villages of Audlem and Moore in Cheshire. The market town of Nantwich is six miles away, while Crewe is 10 miles from the door. The M6 motorway is nearby and there are good rail links from Crewe, which gets you to London in under two hours, and Manchester Airport is 38 miles away too.

Local equestrian venues include Kelsall Hill (21 miles), Southview (13 miles), Bold Heath (37 miles) and Somerford Park Farm (21 miles).

If you like your hunting, head out with the Cheshire, and if you require a vet, the experts at Nantwich Equine Vets are 20 minutes away.

Pewit Hall is on the market with Barbers Rural with a guide price of £6.25m. Let’s take a look around…

This facility was the work of the late Sue Davies. It was originally a dairy farm, but it has been completely renovated to provide top class facilities.

The current equestrian facilities comprise a stable block with 16 internal Victorian style Monarch stables fitted with rubber matting and automatic water drinkers, plus two wash bays, a feed room, a wash room, kitchen and tack room. There is also a first floor office.

There is a 51x25m indoor arena with a viewing gallery, which also houses a Monarch five-bay horsewalker.

In addition, there is a floodlit all-weather outdoor arena and an isolation unit/stallion yard with four stables and wash box, all with rubber matting.

There is a grass jumping field, which was originally used for grazing cows before it was ripped up and re-laid with a drainage system and a selection of obstacles designed to mimic the Hickstead Derby. In addition, there is a cross-country field with a water complex.

The estate as a whole totals 189.21 acres and is currently all laid to grass. The paddocks closest to the yard are subdivided into smaller grazing paddocks, all fenced with post and rail and each with an individual water supply.

The remaining land has been let on a mowing and grazing licence to a nearby farmer, however, historically the land has been cropped with a range of combinable crops. There is also an astroturf tennis court with floodlights.

Pewit Hall is at the end of a one mile long private drive with electric gates. The Grade II listed house was renovated in 2002.

The ground floor has five reception rooms, one of which is currently used as a snooker room. There is also an entrance hall and kitchen with seating area. The kitchen is fitted with handmade bespoke Clive Christian units, a five-door Aga and a range of Miele appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen is a boot room and utility room. In addition, there is a cellar with wine racking in place.

An oak staircase with galleried landing rises to the first floor where there are two guest bedrooms with en-suites and the master bedroom suite. The master suite offers independent living space in privacy from the main house with an office, sitting room, bedroom, and bathroom.

On the second floor is a larger galleried landing with two bedrooms, both with en-suites, and two smaller rooms, which are currently utilised as a laundry and ironing room.

Landscaped gardens are found to the front and side of the house. Predominantly laid to lawn the gardens also include a vegetable patch, an orchard with fruit trees, pergola and a pond with a fountain. There is also a patio area.

There are six staff flats, each with a kitchen area, sitting room, shower room and one bedroom with the exception of three of the flats, which have two bedrooms.

Over the years, a small farm shoot has been developed utilising 23.57 acres of woodland. There is a shoot room, with a vaulted ceiling, double-sided log burner and a separate kitchen.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.