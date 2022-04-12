6 events to keep an eye on this week: Charlotte Dujardin in action and the last big pre-Badminton outing





Events returning for the first time since before Covid-19 is a theme this week, as the Winter Dressage Championships and Pony of the Year Show make their comebacks…

1. NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships, Hartpury Arena, Glos

Dates: 13-17 April

More info: britishdressage.co.uk/naf-five-star-winter-dressage-championships/

How to watch: live stream available via Horse & Country TV

Get the H&H lowdown: online coverage every day from our on-site reporters on site, plus full report in the 21 April issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: this five-day dressage extravaganza has returned to its rightful calendar spot in 2022, and will see riders from prelim to inter I descend on Hartpury University & College, including Charlotte Dujardin with several of her exciting upcoming rides. The Petplan Equine Area Festival Championships run alongside, with the country’s best amateur combinations in action.

2. Pony of the Year Show, Arena UK, Lincs

Dates: 14-18 April

More info: poysinfo.com

How to watch: live streaming from the whole show at clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB

Get the H&H lowdown: highlights from the show in the following week’s magazine, in the shops 28 April

Why we’re excited about it: the long-awaited return of this fun-packed event featuring the most talented ponies and young jockeys in the country, with a whopping £26,000 in prize money on offer.

3. BSPS Area 2A Cheshire Premier, Warren Farm EC, Merseyside

Date: 17 April

More info: bsps2a.co.uk

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in the 28 April issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: a highly popular showing fixture with a packed schedule of Royal International Horse Show qualifiers for horses, ponies and working hunters. The show has six rings of action culminating in three overall supremes; the overall Pretty Polly supreme, the Area 2A member’s supreme and the overall supreme of show.

4. Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market Horse Trials, Norfolk

Dates: 14-16 April

More info: event website or British Eventing schedule

How to watch: live stream at Horse & Country TV

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in the magazine dated 21 April

Why we’re excited about it: the last of the big pre-Badminton Horse Trials fixtures and the two packed CCI4*-L sections play host to the likes of 2018 Badminton winner Vanir Kamira (Piggy March), King Of The Mill (Alex Bragg), MGH Grafton Street (Pippa Funnell), Vendredi Biats (Kitty King) and Willingapark Clifford (Hazel Shannon). There are Badminton and Kentucky Three-Day Event runners entered in the CCI3*-L and advanced too, so it should be a super few days of sport.

5. Welsh Masters, David Broome Event Centre, Monmouthshire

Dates: 14-17 April

More info: theshowground.com/welshmasters

How to watch: live streaming from the whole show at clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB

Get the H&H lowdown: highlights from the show in the following week’s magazine, in the shops 28 April

Why we’re excited about it: one of the most popular shows on the calendar, featuring a £1,500 grand prix and possibly the best way to spend your Easter weekend.

6. Easter weekend point-to-point action

Dates: 15-18 April

More info: pointtopoint.co.uk/fixtures

Get the I lowdown: full report in the 21 April issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: the Easter weekend always provides a bumper few days of point-to-point action throughout the UK. There are 17 point-to-points scheduled to take place between Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday over the Easter period (excluding Easter Sunday, where there are no fixtures taking place). It’s the perfect opportunity (and excuse!) to pack a picnic and enjoy a fabulous day’s racing, where you can get up close to the action, enjoy a great atmosphere and have a flutter if you so wish. If you’ve never been to a point-to-point before, there really is something for all of the family at each fixture, so don’t miss out.

