Where to stay at Bolesworth International Horse Show

The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show takes place from 12-16 June in 2019, and is held in front of the stunning backdrop of Bolesworth Castle. If you really make the most of this year’s show, here’s our useful guide to available Bolesworth International Horse Show accommodation.

Visitors to Bolesworth’s equestrian extravaganza will be treated to top class national and international showjumping, international dressage, puissance, eventing grand prix, elite horse auction, inter hunt relay, plenty of shopping and much more.

Bolesworth International Horse Show accommodation: hotels

Mercure Chester Hotel



Info: Book a room at Bolesworth’s four-star partner hotel, close to the Chester’s main attractions and just 10 minutes’ drive from Bolesworth Castle.

Visit: www.accorhotels.com

Carden Park Hotel



Info: A four-star luxury Cheshire hotel complete with AA Rosette-awarded restaurant, two championship golf courses and award-winning spa.

Visit: www.cardenpark.co.uk

Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa



Info: This four-star hotel also boasts an AA Rosette restaurant and fantastic health club and spa.

Visit: www.handpickedhotels.co.uk/rookeryhall

Chester Grosvenor Hotel



Info: This is a five-star boutique hotel that offers a spa, dining and more.

Visit: www.chestergrosvenor.com

Bolesworth Internation Horse Show accommodation: B&Bs

Fernlea Cottage B&B



Info: Fernlea Cottage B&B is a four-star bed-and-breakfast set in the Cheshire countryside, just four miles south of Chester (seven miles from Chester city centre).

Visit: www.fernleacottage.co.uk

Higher Farm



Info: This B&B has a self-appointed four-star rating with stunning views across the Dee Valley.

Visit: www.higherfarm.co.uk

Russia Hall



Info: Russia Hall is a Grade II-Listed former farm house, set on the edge of the picturesque village of Tattenhall, just 8 miles from the Historic City of Chester.

Visit: www.russiahall.com

Bolesworth International Horse Show accommodation: self-catering and camping

Cheshire Boutique Barns



Info: These four award-winning, interior designed, self-catering barnlettes each sleep between two and four people, have real fires, mezzanine bedrooms with White Company-clad, super-comfy beds, roll top baths, real fires and private gardens compete with firepits and BBQ’s. And they are located between two of Cheshire’s best gastro pubs.

Visit: www.cheshireboutiquebarns.co.uk

Pitch & Canvas



Info: Nestled in the heart of the Cheshire countryside you will find this hidden gem of glamping and camping. On a working dairy farm, a seven-minute drive from Bolesworth, guests can get away from the hustle and bustle of every day life and take a step back in time to a place of bird song and magnificent views. Pitch & Canvas cater for a wide variety of accommodation needs; from furnished/unfurnished pods, bell tents, and pre-pitched tents, there really is something for everyone.

Visit: www.glampingincheshire.co.uk

