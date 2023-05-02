When racehorses go on holiday and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from some Kentucky five-star highlights to some horses galloping into their holiday.
Which is your favourite post?
Equestrian social media posts of the week
Sound on for this one! Pippa Funnell gives Tom McEwen a leg-up. Piggy March behind the camera
How sweet is this?
Holiday time for these National Hunt horses
Hup!
A race with a difference
The amazing JL Dublin and Tom McEwen did Nicola Wilson proud in the five-star at Kentucky
View this post on Instagram
But our favourite social media posts this week are…
When you’re Mai Baum and you’ve just won the five-star in Kentucky
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to Tamie Smith and Mai Baum on their victory
