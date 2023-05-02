{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

When racehorses go on holiday and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from some Kentucky five-star highlights to some horses galloping into their holiday.

    Which is your favourite post?

    Equestrian social media posts of the week

    Sound on for this one! Pippa Funnell gives Tom McEwen a leg-up. Piggy March behind the camera

    How sweet is this?

    Holiday time for these National Hunt horses

    Hup!

    A race with a difference

    The amazing JL Dublin and Tom McEwen did Nicola Wilson proud in the five-star at Kentucky

    But our favourite social media posts this week are…

    When you’re Mai Baum and you’ve just won the five-star in Kentucky

    Congratulations to Tamie Smith and Mai Baum on their victory

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...