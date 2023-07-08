Trainability and talent – meet Britain’s best young dressage horses of 2023





Britain’s best young dressage horses have been strutting their stuff at qualifiers across the country this season, and with semi-finals now underway, the cream of the crop are starting to emerge.

The very best young horses aged four to seven are vying for a place in their age group’s national finals, to be held at the National Dressage Championships in September.

So, which horses should you be keeping a close eye on this summer, and who can you expect to see in action at the nationals?

Young dressage horses: four-year-olds

DBM Sacre-C

This gorgeous gelding by Secret is only four but taking everything in his stride. Ridden by Jenny Martell, he scored 85.4% to win his semi-final at Hartpury Festival of Dressage and book his place at the final in September, with 8.8 for trot, canter and general impression, 8.5 for way of going and 7.8 for his walk.

Jenny says it’s his brain that makes him so special: “He’s so trainable. He goes hacking, jumping, and does everything. He just loves it.”

Times Orwell

Bred and owned by Peter Belshaw, this young gelding is by the Totilas son Toto Jr out of a Negro mare, and is ridden by Sadie Smith. They finished second in their semi-final at Hartpury, with 82%, having earned nine for the canter, 8.5 for general impression, eights for trot and way of going and 7.5 for walk.

Five-year-olds

MSJ Viva Dannebrog

This Vitalis x Don Schufro mare, owned by Emma Blundell, was national four-year-old champion under Holly Woodhead in 2022, and she has returned in the five-year-old section this year ridden by Holly’s sister Amy. The pair scored 86.2% to sneak the win at the Hartpury semi-finals, just their third show as a combination, with nines for the canter and general impression, 8.8 for the trot and way of going and 7.5 for the walk.

“She’s so trainable and willing to please, and she also moves amazingly and gives me such a good feeling in the arena,” says Amy. “Holly did an amazing job with her last year, taking her out cantering round the fields and showing her a good way of life before she had to do anything in an arena. So now shes’s well rounded with a really good head.”

WHD Elton

Everyone loves a grey, and this super smart Emilio x Diamond Hit son, owned by Lauren Taylor, is no exception. He and Beth Bainbridge finished just behind Amy at Hartpury, with 86%, including 9.2 for the canter, nine for general impression, 8.7 for trot, 8.5 for way of going and 7.6 for walk.

Six-year-olds

Imperial Magic Dream

Rider Sarah Millis thinks Juliette Lindsay’s Indian Rock son has a seriously bright future, and the judges clearly agree. They awarded him 82.2%, with 8.5 for his trot and way of going, 8.3 for general impression, eight for canter and 7.8 for walk.

“He has a lovely balanced canter with super adjustability, he is nice and supple in the lateral work and he can still relax and walk in the arena,” says Sarah. “He has a very sweet, kind character and he is getting braver in the arena, so that’s lovely to feel.”

Iceland Girl PS

Tom Goode rides this lovely chestnut mare by Ierland, owned by Deborah Cunningham. They posted 82% at the semi-finals for a close second, with nine for canter, 8.5 for general impression, 8.2 for trot, 7.8 for way of going and 7.5 for walk.

Seven-year-olds

St Giles Flamboyant

Nicola Buchanan describes riding her seven-year-old semi final winner St Giles Flamboyant as being “like sitting in a ferrari” to ride, and unsurprisingly, hopes for this Franklin mare’s future prospects are high. She scored 76.27% to win the seven-year-old semi-final.

“I’m really excited about her – she has so much elasticity and she really tries, although she is also a bit of a hothead. She’s a grand prix horse in the making,” said Nicola.

Zia Zara

Angie Rutherford’s Blue Hors Zack mare Zia Zara is another young dressage horse to watch this year, and was ridden to second in the seven-year-olds at Hartpury by Kate Cowell. The pair scored 74.22%.

