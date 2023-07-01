



What happens when you cross two of the most talented dressage horses in the world, such Glamourdale and Mount St John Freestyle? You get a seriously special foal.

And that’s just what MSJ Glamourstyle is proving herself to be. Born in April via embryo transfer, the bay filly is by world champion stallion Glamourdale (Lord Leatherdale x Negro) and out of world double bronze medallist Mount St John Freestyle (Fidermark x Donnerhall).

“Glamourstyle is unbelievable,” confirms the Mount St John stud’s owner, Emma Blundell, who recently rode Freestyle to a grand prix win on the mare’s long-awaited return to the competition arena after over two years off.

“On paper she is a phenomenal foal – what could you say would be better? And then when you see her she is phenomenal too, in movement, character, type. She has Freestyle’s trot and Glamourdale’s canter.

“She is slightly more girly, and bigger moving than Mount St John Freestyle was as a foal, but she has the same lovely character – very kind and inquisitive and curious.”

Glamourstyle is one of 50 foals born at Mount St John this year, which also marks the stud’s 10-year anniversary.

“Parts of it feel like forever ago and other parts feel like yesterday,” says Emma, who will be hosting an open day at the stud on 1 July, and performing a demo aboard Freestyle. “I know going forward with what I’ve learned in breeding and training that the quality of what’s to come is in a totally different league to what we have had in the past.”

Glamourstyle is the fourth foal Mount St John Freestyle has produced. Before starting her international career with Charlotte Dujardin, Freestyle produced MSJ A La Freestyle (by Ampere), MSJ Dancefloor (by De Niro) and MSJ Streetdance (by San Amour), all via embryo transfer. A La Freestyle and Dancefloor have remained part of the stud’s breeding programme, with Freestyle herself rejoining the stud in 2022.

Emma has confirmed that she is expecting another ET foal from Freestyle in 2024, by Jovian.

