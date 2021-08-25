Here come the Brits: Paralympic dressage riders take a spin in stunning main arena amid final preparations for thrilling Tokyo showdown





Britain’s Paralympic dressage squad have undertaken their final pre-competition familiarisation session in Tokyo’s spectacular main arena, as the final countdown to the equestrian competition begins in earnest.

Horses and riders have been able to spend some time in the main arena before tonight (Wednesday, 25 August), but this was the last time they were allowed to ride in there ahead of the competition.

A total of 77 combinations are on the Tokyo Paralympic dressage start list. Action in the Equestrian Park at Baji Koen starts with the individual medal competition, which runs over two days (Thursday, 26 August and Friday, 27 August).

Three members of the British squad will start their Tokyo campaigns tomorrow. These are: Georgia Wilson (Sakura), Sir Lee Pearson (Breezer) and Sophie Wells (Don Cara M), while Natasha Baker (Keystone Dawn Chorus) will get underway on Friday.

Paralympic dressage horses in Tokyo: the British squad

Georgia Wilson and Sakura, who she co-owns with Geoff and Julie Wilson

Georgia and “Sukie” will be the first of the Brits into the main arena, in the grade II contest at 4.16pm (8.16am BST) tomorrow (Thursday)

Sophie Wells aboard Don Cara M, owned by Roland Kinch

Sophie and “Don” will the last of the British trio to compete on the opening day, entering the arena at 10.20pm (2.20pm BST)

Sir Lee Pearson and Breezer

The pair start their grade II individual test at 5.20pm (9.20am BST) on Thursday

Natasha Baker and Keystone Dawn Chorus, who she co-owns with Joanna Jensen, Christian Landolt, and her parents Phil and Lorraine Baker

Natasha and “Lottie” will be the sole British combination to compete on Friday, going for glory in the grade III individual competition

All images courtesy of British Equestrian/Jon Stroud Media

