



An impressive property in North Yorkshire has come on the market, and it’s looking for someone to make use of the stables, storage space and bar.

Thornton Bridge Farm is located between the villages of Thornton and Seamer near Yarm. It’s the ideal home for commuters, with excellent access to the A66 and the A19. There are direct train services from Northallerton and Darlington to London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

There are also three international airport options at Newcastle, Leeds Bradford and Teesside International.

The fantastic facilities at Richmond Equestrian centre are located just 40 minutes away, while other equestrian centres within an hour from the front door include Camden EC, Northallerton EC and Appleton Grange EC.

Local equine vets include Oaklands Veterinary Centre and Equine Hospital, which is situated under 10 minutes away.

Bramham Horse Trials and Allerton Park Horse Trials both take place nearby, while pointing is also held locally at Bilsdale.

Thirsk racecourse holds regular events just 30 minutes away.

Your main local county show will be the Great Yorkshire, held annually in July.

Local shops include Equisentials, K & E Equestrian and JSW For Jumps

Offered for sale by GSC Grays, a guide price of £1.25m has been set.

Come and see if it’s the spot for you…

Thornton Bridge Farm is set in a private, semi-rural location. It comes with 5.8 acres of land and included in the acreage are three well-maintained paddocks for grazing. Two of the paddocks have timber field shelters in them.

The 30x100ft general purpose outbuilding has a row of internal stables and plenty of storage space, including for a lorry or other farm vehicles. There are another three stables fronting the main hardstanding.

Possibly available via separate negotiation is a herd of alpacas….

Garaging, gardens and a large polytunnel complete the outdoor step-up.

The home is a detached property offering six bedrooms and 4,000 sq ft of accommodation.

The kitchen and breakfast room, which offers a striking central island and marble flooring, can be opened up to the rear garden via a sliding glass door.

One of the main features of the property is the bar area, which has a hand-built bar with authentic banquette seating, beer pumps and granite worktops. This area could work equally well as a gym, or as a hobby or music room.

You may also be interested to read…

Get Christmas wrapped up early with Horse & Hound

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.