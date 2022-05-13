The moment you win a five-star and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From an amazing Badminton Horse Trials moment to a near-miss for one top young showjumper, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Fair play! And they went on to win too

Ros Canter’s Badminton horses enjoy time out in the field after their brilliant efforts at the five-star event

Swipe for snuggle heaven

Fruity!

An amazing sight

When Tabitha Kyle won a class but then almost immediately fell off last week

Lovely!

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Take a bow, Laura Collett

