The great showjumping horses we said farewell to in 2022





As 2022 comes to a close, join us in celebrating the incredible achievements of these top showjumping horses who left us this year. Between them, they notched up a tremendous number of victories all over the world.



It wasn’t possible to include every horse in this piece, but our thoughts are with connections of all horses that died during 2022.

Tinka’s Boy (33 years old – died January)

The legendary showjumping stallion rose to success in the ring with Nick Skelton, then scaled the heights with Markus Fuchs. He won Olympic team silver, European medals and 26 international grands prix, for a staggering total of £2m prize money. His legacy lives on through his offspring, including Tinka’s Serenade, Tinka’s Son and Tinka’s Lad.

Simply Splendid (13 years old – died May)

Showjumper James Smith’s international-winning ride had a stellar CV, including a CSI2* grand prix win at Bolesworth and a CSI3* class at HOYS in 2021. The Ustinov-sired grey, known as Simon at home, died prematurely due to colic complications.

Diamant De Semilly (31 years old – died February)

The jumping stallion helped France to world team gold in 2002, European silver in 2003 and won many grands prix. His offspring include Toledo De Kerser, Comme Il Faut, Hello Guv’nor and Don VHP Z.

Loughnatousa WB (23 years old – died August)

Patricia Brown’s two-time Hickstead Derby winner carried Paul Beecher to victory in 2012 and Trevor Breen in 2015. He was the first to win the Boomerang Trophy under different riders. The Spring Elegance VII son’s wins also include a HOYS puissance, before spending his retirement at Bernice Cuthbert’s Aston Park Stud. “He was an extraordinary horse, sensitive but unbelievably courageous,” said Bernice.

