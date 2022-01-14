‘Tonight, we’re crying’: legendary showjumping stallion dies age 33





Top showjumping stallion Tinka’s Boy has died aged 33 following a sparkling sporting and breeding career.

The Zuidpool son, out of Espirit (by Zeus), won a staggering CHF 2.5m (£2m) prize money and 26 international grands prix.

The Olympic silver medal-winner rose to success under Nick Skelton, winning young horse championships and representing Britain on multiple Nations Cup teams in 1997, before he was sold to join Markus Fuchs’ string that year.

Nick recalled in his autobiography that Tinka’s Boy was “probably the best horse in the world in his time”.

Tinka’s Boy jumped for Switzerland with Markus on every major senior championship side between 1999 and 2004.

The pair’s spectacular medal haul included individual and team silver at the 1999 European Championships at Hickstead, team silver at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, victory at the 2001 Gothenberg World Cup finals and team bronze at the 2003 Europeans in Donaueschingen. The partnership’s other senior championship caps include the 2002 World Equestrian Games and the 2004 Olympics.

His success as a breeding sire means his legacy lives on through his offspring. These include Tinka’s Serenade, 25, who represented Ireland at the London 2012 Olympics with Billy Twomey, Tinka’s Son and Tinka’s Lad.

“We are all sad, including the owner Isolde Liebherr. But we are also pleased that after a 10-year extremely successful sports career, he was able to enjoy such a long retirement life in the best of health,” Markus told Swiss publication Pferdewoche.ch.

A statement from Béligneux Le Haras stallion station added: “Our beloved Tinka’s Boy has peacefully completed his long life. Our charismatic champion lived 33 years and gave so many emotions to those around him.

“A big thank you to Markus Fuchs, Madame Liebbher and Nadia and Clément who offered a beautiful life to this monument of equestrian sport. Tonight, we’re crying.”

