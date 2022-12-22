9 great event horses we said farewell to in 2022





As 2022 comes to a close, join us in celebrating the wonderful achievements of these top event horses who left us this year. They provided so much joy to their riders and helped Great Britain to achieve so much as a team.



It wasn’t possible to include every horse in this piece, but our thoughts are with connections of all horses that died during 2022.

Allstar B (17 years old – died July)

The 2018 world eventing champion, who was owned by Caroline Moore and his rider Ros Canter. The pair made their senior championship debut at the 2017 Europeans in Strzegom, Poland, and went on to lead the British team to world gold in Tryon, US.

Ros said: “There are no words for the love and respect I have for ‘Alby’. Time after time, he has shown his generosity, kindness and love of our sport. He has been such a huge part in building my career and he will be missed by many.”

Arctic Soul (19 years old – died April)

“Spike” was a former racehorse who switched to eventing and became a superstar, finishing third at both Badminton and Burghley, and winning a world team gold medal for Gemma Stevens (née Tattersall). The Luso-sired thoroughbred was one of the most exceptional cross-country horses of recent times, also winning the British open and Event Rider Masters at Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2017.

“Our partnership was something I might never have again – we just understood each other. I always knew what he wanted and he always knew how to look after me,” said Gemma.

Parklane Hawk (22 years old – died March)

A former racehorse who won Burghley in 2011 and Kentucky in 2012, ridden by William Fox-Pitt. “Parker” raced in New Zealand from the age of two to seven, coming to Britain in 2010. William described him as “a beast, a machine of an athlete – across country, he was hardcore”.

Over To You (34 years old – died November)

The little chestnut thoroughbred retired as Britain’s most capped and most medalled event horse aged 20, with two Olympic team silvers to his name, a world individual silver and team bronze – and four European team golds with Jeanette Brakewell on board.

“When I said goodbye to him, I just thanked him,” Jeanette told H&H. “For giving me everything. I wouldn’t be where I am without him.”

FRH Butts Abraxxas (25 years old – died March)

The Heraldik son won eventing team gold at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and 2011 Europeans with Ingrid Klimke. He competed at six senior championships between 2007 and 2012.

Miners Frolic (24 years old – died May)

Tina Cook’s thoroughbred eventer, owned by Sarah Pelham and Nicholas and Valda Embiricos, won double Olympic bronze and European gold, Olympic team silver and world team gold. Miners Frolic first showed his eventing brilliance when taking the silver medal at the Le Lion world young horse championships, aged seven.

Sarah said: “His relationship with Tina was unbelievable. They were absolutely in tune and I’m not sure anybody else could have got anything like that out of him.”

Mr Cruise Control (21 years old – died August)

Andrew Nicholson partnered the grey, by Cruising, to big wins at Luhmühlen, Chatsworth and Hartpury twice. He was owned by Nicky and Robin Salmon, Sophie Hawke and Andrew, and went on to be a schoolmaster for Thomas Hawke.

Oslo (20 years old – died November)

William Fox-Pitt’s five-star winner, owned by the Fox-Pitt Eventing Partnership. He won titles at Tattersalls, Blenheim eight- and nine-year-olds and Pau CCI5*. Oslo was cut late and is the sire of William’s current five-star ride Oratorio.

Billy The Red (15 years old – died November)

Billy The Red and Tina Cook won European team gold in 2017, finishing fourth individually, and team silver in 2019, and was travelling reserve for the 2016 Olympics.

“It was incredibly sad,” Tina said after he was put down, thanking Billy’s owners Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson for their support. “He was challenging, a bright, sharp little horse who gave me so much.”

