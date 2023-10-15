A family home with stables, land and more, all in a very convenient location…





The Granary is in the village of Stoke Golding in Warwickshire. It is 16 miles from the city of Leicester, just under five miles from Nuneaton and about three miles from Hinckley.

The A5 trunk road is two miles away, giving access to the M69 (J1) or the M42 (J10). Nuneaton railway station also has a direct link to London.

You will be spoilt for choice when it comes to local equestrian centres. Weston Lawns is around 20 minutes away (nine miles), plus there is Markfield Equestrian Centre (13 miles) and Onley Grounds (28 miles), to name just a few nearby.

Midshire Farm & Equine (five miles) is 15 minutes from the front door for any veterinary needs and if hunting is your thing, you can head out with the Atherstone.

The Granary is on the market with Howkins & Harrison with a guide price of £895,000. Let’s take a look around…

There is a detached three-bay steel-framed agricultural building measuring 13.1×11.5m with electrically operated doors that contains four internal stables each measuring approx 12x12ft. The stables have rubber matting.

This property sits in 8.43 acres of grassland.

The rear garden has a patio, lawned area and mature flower beds, with a gravel driveway providing parking to the side of the property.

The house has an entrance porch at the front, leading into a kitchen/breakfast room.

Double doors lead into a lounge with a vaulted ceiling, exposed beams, log burner with open faced brick surround and double glazed French doors and windows to the rear garden. Further doors lead off to a study/ground floor bedroom, which has access to the loft space.

There are also two bedrooms on the ground floor, plus a cloakroom toilet.

On the first floor, there is a double bedroom and a family bathroom.

On the second floor, there is a bedroom in the eaves.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.