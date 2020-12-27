Take a look around this well-located property, complete with 15 stables, manège and more…

A well-located property with a whole host of equestrian facilities is for sale and could be yours.

Set in rural Northamptonshire, Sybole Farm is located four miles from Husbands Bosworth, six miles from Lutterworth and 11 miles from Rugby.

Its central location means that you are well-placed for a number of compeition venues, including Onley (20 miles), Weston Lawns (18 miles) and Vale View (36 miles), to name just a few.

Town & Country Veterinary Centre would be your most local equine vets (11 miles).

Head to Aston-Le-Walls (27 miles) for some cross-country schooling and if hunting is more your thing, head out with the Warwickshire, Atherstone or Fernie Hunts, as you will be located on the border of all three.

Sybole Farm is set in 8.7 acres and is on the market with Rural Scene for £1.195m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities this property comprises include a covered yard with 10 loose boxes with rubber matting and automatic drinkers.

There is a 40x28m manège with a sand and rubber surface and a five-horse horsewalker. There is also a feed store, open fronted Dutch barn and a former dairy which incorporates a wash room, tack/rug room and five more loose boxes.

The land adjoins in one block of fairly level pasture divided into two paddocks. There is a further 1.5 acre paddock on the opposite side of the lane.

Inside the property there are two sitting rooms both with brick open fireplaces and one has glazed external double doors to the front garden. There is separate dining room and the kitchen is fitted with a range cooker and tiled floor with a brick arch leading through to the adjoining breakfast room.

There is a rear hallway with external door, a downstairs shower room with electric shower, WC and wash hand basin plus a separate utility room.

There are five bedrooms, most of which have built-in wardrobes. The family bathroom has a panelled bath, WC, wash hand basin, cubicle with mains shower and linen cupboard.

Set adjacent to the main house is a detached triple garage plus a self-contained flat with a kitchen, shower room, living room and bedroom on the first floor and a further room on the ground floor.

