Settle at this four-bed home with 14 stables, two annexes, kennelling and over 10 acres





This country property complete with equestrian facilities and kennelling could be the perfect home for you to settle at with your family, horses and dogs.

Battlefield Stud is located in the South Yorkshire village of Belton which is home to a church, two pubs, and a post office.

Nearby towns include Epworth (2.5 miles), Scunthorpe (9.5 miles) and Rotherham (33 miles), while the city of Doncaster is 17 miles. There is also easy access to the M62 and A1(M) motorways.

Local equestrian centres include the Yorkshire Equestrian Centre, Aldham Farm and Sykehouse Arena. Chatsworth House, home to the international horse trials, is just over an hour away via car or lorry.

Hunting in the area is with the Grove and Rufford.

If you want to get some cross-country schooling in the diary, head over to Mapplewell Meadows Farm or Frickley Park.

Equine vets operating in the area include Green Veterinary Practice and Hird and Partners.

Racing can be watched at Pontefract Racecourse, or a little further afield at Ripon Races.

Stock up on all your equestrian essentials at Iron Horse Equestrian Supplies or at Wildsmiths Saddlery.

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, the price on this home is £1.1M.

Welcome to Battlefield Stud.

In brief, the property includes 10.5 acres of land, a four-bedroom home, two annexes, equestrian facilities and kennelling.

There is one paddock to the left hand side of the house, and across the lane there are three additional paddocks for grazing.

The kennel building has nine internal kennels with a central corridor and a store area with a toilet. The building is set in a yard where there is an enclosed dog paddock and parking for multiple vehicles.

The main stable yard with a central clock tower houses eight stables, including five larger boxes and three pony boxes. There is also a ground floor feed room and a tack room on the first floor.

The second stable block contains four further boxes, plus there is a barn with two internal stables and a storage room with toilet.

There is an adjoining annexe with a kitchen, shower room, bedroom and a lounge with double doors leading to the outside. The groom’s flat is to the first floor and this offers a dining room, a bathroom, a kitchen, a reception room and a large bedroom.

The outdoor arena, which is irregular in shape, measures around 20x40m.

The home is a modern four-bedroom detached house which is approached via double electric gates leading onto a private driveway with parking for multiple vehicles.

In front of the house the gardens are laid to lawn with a water feature. There is a decked patio area to the side of the house, with a detached brick-built garage to the other side.

The kitchen has a range of modern units with wooden work surfaces, electric range cooker, tiled flooring and a door to the outside.

The four bedrooms can be found on the first floor. Two of the bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, while the other two are served by a family bathroom with a Jacuzzi bath.

