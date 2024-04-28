



At Broomfield House you can opt to live in total privacy or make use of business opportunities – thanks to the extensive equestrian facilities and a self-contained cottage, the choice is yours!

This property is just outside the village of Upper Denby in West Yorkshire. The village has a village hall, local pub and primary school, while nearby Denby Dale has various shops and further facilities.

Large supermarkets and a variety of shops and leisure facilities are easily accessible in Penistone, less than four miles to the south, with Huddersfield and Barnsley both approximately 10 miles away.

Equestrian centres in the area include Low Fold Farm (eight miles), Hargate Hill (22 miles) and Broadstone (three miles).

Churchfield Vets will be on hand seven miles away, should you need their assistance.

Bramham International Horse Trials is 45 minutes away from the property, while Chatsworth Horse Trials is an hour away.

Offered for sale by Strutt & Parker, Broomfield House has a guide price of £2.295m. Let’s take a look around…

Set within 17.32 acres, with an additional 16.38 acres available by separate negotiation, this property includes grounds with woodlands and a large commercial equestrian operation, among other outbuildings. There are large fields and fenced paddocks, plus an all-weather arena.

In addition, there’s 22 stables and other equestrian facilities include a washroom, tack room, feed room and an office. The property also has a large barn, a second smaller hay barn and several stores.

The grounds include concrete hardstanding and driveways providing plenty of parking.

The house has a garden to the rear, including paved terracing and timber decking, an area of lawn, well-stocked border beds with established shrubs and mature hedgerows, a garden shelter and a sizeable garden room, which could be used as an office, studio, or home gym.

The ground floor of the main house has five reception rooms, including a 25ft living room with a freestanding wood burning stove, Bi-fold doors, Velux windows, access to a bar and a galleried area that leads to the principal bedroom. The adjoining sitting room also features a wood burning stove and two sets of Bi-fold doors with access over the enclosed side gardens.

A dual aspect kitchen has sliding glass doors to the front, fitted base and wall units, a central island with wine fridge, integrated appliances, a dual fuel AGA and dining area.

Just off the kitchen is a utility room that leads through to a boot room. There is also a formal dining room with a fireplace and a bay window that looks out to the front gardens and beyond. There is also a study with twin glazed doors leading out to the terrace and gardens on the ground floor.

The principal bedroom on the first floor has its own dressing room and an en-suite bathroom. A second dual aspect bedroom has views over the surrounding countryside and overlooks the stables and paddocks. This bedroom also has an en-suite shower room. There are three further double bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a dressing room and a family bathroom with bath and separate walk-in shower unit.

The second floor provides an additional bedroom with an en-suite as well as a 32ft family room with skylights.

A cottage is attached to the main house providing self-contained accommodation across two levels suitable for guests or for use as holiday accommodation. It includes a living room, fully equipped kitchen and dining room, utility room, shower room and upstairs, one double bedroom with an en-suite.

