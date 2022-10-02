A 7-bedroom house with 15 stables, 35 acres, 2 arenas and a swimming pool





Sandpits Farm is in the village of Walsham-le-Willows in Suffolk, which is around 12 miles to the north east of Bury St Edmunds.

There is good access to Newmarket (25 miles), Cambridge (39 miles) and direct train links to London from Stowmarket (11 miles). Stansted and Norwich Airports are about one hour’s drive away.

Local equestrian centres include Eye Equestrian Centre (12 miles), Codham Park Equestrian (45 miles) and Barleylands Equestrian Centre (45 miles).

If you like to hunt, head out with the Suffolk.

Newmarket Equine Vets are around 40 minutes away, should you need their help.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country for offers in excess of £2.25m. Let’s take a look around…

Entrance to the property is through electric gates and it stands in some 34 acres of parkland and paddocks.

Outbuildings include the steel framed barn containing Monarch stables with washing and drying facilities, a Monarch horse walker, tack room and rug stores both indoors and out.

There is an Olympic-sized all-weather manège, lunge pen and a 22x60m sand school.

There is a workshop on the ground floor of an annexe and further outbuildings provide flexible usage or could be converted into further accommodation, subject to the appropriate planning application.

Outside spaces that come with this house include a swimming pool, lawned gardens and a large dining/sun terrace.

The accommodation in the main house is laid out over two floors with additional rooms in the single storey extension. The original house is timber-framed with a thatched roof.

The property has an open-plan kitchen/diner/family room, plus a utility room with French doors leading to the grounds. There is also a feature well topped with glass cover to allow a view down into it in the kitchen.

The formal dining room has wood flooring, beams, exposed timbers and inglenook fireplace, plus a door to a terrace and formal gardens with thatched porch.

There is also a dual aspect sitting room and a lobby area giving access to the downstairs shower room with a loo.

The ground floor dressing room forms part of the two-storey principal bedroom suite, with a staircase to the principal en-suite and bedroom.

There are four further bedrooms, a large shower room and a home office/study/craft room.

The annexe provides open plan accommodation on its first floor with a vaulted ceiling, including a kitchen/diner/sitting room, a shower room with large walk-in shower and two bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite.

