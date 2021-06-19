



The final day of Royal Ascot has arrived (19 June). The Group One race on the card today is the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, which is run over six furlongs and Dream Of Dreams is the current favourite. Here’s the Royal Ascot betting day five Diamond Jubilee Stakes runners and riders. Who is your pick to win on the soft ground?



Royal Ascot betting day five: Diamond Jubilee Stakes



Horse: Dream Of Dreams | Jockey: Ryan Moore | Place bet: 3/1

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Art Power | Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa | Place bet: 4/1

Tim Easterby

Nahaarr | Jockey: Tom Marquand | Place bet: 11/2

william Haggas

Glen Shiel | Jockey: Hollie Doyle | Place bet: 11/2

Archie Watson

Sonaiyla | Jockey: W J Lee | Place bet: 7/1

P Twomey

Final Song | Jockey: Frankie Dettori | Place bet: 12/1

Saeed bin Suroor

Happy Power | Jockey: Oisin Murphy | Place bet: 12/1

Andrew Balding

Ventura Rebel | Jockey: Paul Hanagan | Place bet: 14/1

Richard Fahey

Summerghand | Jockey: Daniel Tudhope | Place bet: 25/1

David O’Meara

Royal Commando | Jockey: Kieran Shoemark | Place bet: 28/1

Charles Hills

Namos | Jockey: William Buick | Place bet: 50/1

D Moser

Garrus | Jockey: James Doyle | Place bet: 50/1

Charles Hills

How can I watch the Diamond Jubilee Stakes ?

ITV Racing is showing the entire Royal Ascot meeting live. The Diamond Jubilee Stakes gets underway at 4.20pm today (19 June).

What is the prize money for winning?

The winner of the 2021 Diamond Jubilee Stakes will take home £396,970.

