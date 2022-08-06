‘A huge talent who’s taken patience’ – Ros Canter shares video of Izilot DHI’s first event





Ros Canter has shared footage of Izilot DHI at his first British Eventing (BE) competition, following his second four-star win of the year last weekend, at Hambro Sport Horses Burgham Horse Trials.

Ros shared the video of the horse’s showjumping round on Facebook with the words: “And here is Izilot DHI at his very first BE event. As you can see, always a huge talent, but he has taken some channelling and patience!”

The video shows the young horse spooking dramatically as he is thoroughly distracted by everything outside the arena, but Ros quietly settles him down to complete the round. The horse shows off his super jump and extravagant paces, but is obviously also extremely green as he lurches around the ring.

The video has received many positive comments, with people thanking Ros for the encouragement to keep going with their own young horses and for showing the downsides as well as the upsides of horses’ journeys on social media.

Renowned eventing groom David “Davina” Edney commented: “A testament to how ridiculously talented you are. Most people would have given up! X”

Ireland-based British rider Nicky Roncoroni, a great producer of young horses herself, said: “This is priceless… thank you for keeping it real and many congratulations on two fabulous wins :)) x”

After her win at Burgham with her own and Alex Moody’s nine-year-old Izilot DHI, Ros said: “He’s a real flight animal and if his first thought is, ‘That’s not a jump,’ he can fly off in the wrong direction. But he was logical today and working with me. I’m always aware he could run out, but I take each fence as it comes.

“Looking at the start list, I wouldn’t have put our names at the top this weekend although I know he’s capable of beating the best in the world and think he could win medals one day.

“But we’re not in a hurry, it’s all about doing the right thing with him.”

