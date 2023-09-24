



Robins Farm is near to the village of Chiddingfold on the Surrey and Sussex border. It is 45 miles from central London and the town of Godalming is about eight miles away. Guildford is approximately 13 miles away and for the commuter, by train, there is a choice of services from Haslemere, Witley and Milford. The A3 at Milford provides access to the coast and London as well as the M25 (J10) for Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

Local equestrian venues include Parwood (13 miles), Merrist Wood (16 miles) and Hickstead (25 miles).

If you like your hunting, head out with either the Chiddingfold, Leconfield and Cowdray or Surrey Union, and if you require a vet, the experts at Blackdown Equine Clinic are 20 minutes away.

Robins Farm is on the market with Windsor Clive International with a guide price of £2.8m. Let’s take a look around…

Robins Farm, which has been used as a training yard for racehorses, has 43 boxes in three blocks of timber clad American Barns. There is a further block of seven timber stables, which have been used as a nursery yard as well as two isolation boxes. One stable has been fitted with a vibrating floor and another with solarium lights. All of the stables have rubber mats and rubber walls. There are two horsewalkers; one for five horses and the other for six horses, as well as a covered and sound-proofed horse treadmill.

The land, extending to 47.6 acres, is mostly mature pasture, bordered by woodland. There are 11 post and rail turnout paddocks and two larger paddocks.

There are three different gallops, including a round woodchip gallop with an uphill spur, totalling over six furlongs and wide enough to accommodate three horses upsides, a circle gallop of approximately three furlongs surfaced with Irish Wexford sand and a hill gallop of more than four furlongs with a woodchip surface.

The farmhouse has a private garden to the front and on the ground floor there is an entrance hall, drawing room, study and a large kitchen/dining room. Linked to the kitchen is a single-storey wing, which houses an office, owners’ reception area and utility room.

On the first floor of the main house there are five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a dressing room. The garage has been recently converted to include a studio, shower room and store. The staff accommodation block houses two one-bedroom flats and a studio flat. There is an additional two-bedroom flat situated in the tack room barn.

