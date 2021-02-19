Racehorse or rodeo? Plus 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some incredibly fresh horses to an incredibly kind dressage horse, it all happened on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

A member of Tim and Jonelle Price’s team bids farewell to their monster team of horses as they depart their Wiltshire base for some showjumping in sunnier climes



Jessica Harrington: top National Hunt trainer and keen gardner



Harry Meade’s son does indeed look like a chip off the old block…



That Friday feeling



Hello gorgeous



What a superstar horse (sound on for this one)



One of Scott Brash’s string throws some shapes



And our favourite social media post this week is…





To this rider, we salute you



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter, on facebook and on instagram today?

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits