



Young British rider Richard Coney made a successful 2023 Defender Burghley Horse Trials debut this week to complete in 23rd place.

Riding Sophie White’s smart little 10-year-old Poetry In Motion II, Richard started off the week with a 35.2 dressage, followed by a clear cross-country jumping round, picking up 34.4 time-faults. They rounded the week off with one down in the showjumping.

“I’m really pleased to have come and delivered a result as I’ve not had this horse long and he’s only 10,” explained 24-year-old Richard Coney. “It’s been trial by fire for him, going to Blenheim eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S and then straight to Boekelo CCI4*-L in the second half of last year, and he’s now been to Bramham and Burghley this season, so he’s not had a chance to think about much.”

Richard took over the ride on Poetry In Motion II halfway through last year. He was previously competed by Florence White, who has spent the summer working in the Burghley Horse Trials office. Up to that point, Poetry In Motion had jumped clear around one CCI3*-L with Florence, so this gelding really has shot up the grades.

“He’s a very decent all-round horse. He struggles on the flat and he’s a bit keen on the cross-country, but he’s really bold and he’s always wants to go through the flags,” says Richard, who events full-time from his Lincolnshire base. “He gives me confidence going cross-country and it also means he has been able go up through the levels without too much worry.

“We’ve done a lot of flatwork training with him, which I think showed, because he scored a personal best here. He has only had two sub-40 scores at four-star level and his last was was 39.9, so to get down to a 35.2 here, we were really happy,” explains Richard, who trains with Tracy Woodhead on the flat. He also occasionally has help from Chris Bartle and Caroline Moore for the jumping. “We’ve been working a lot on his rideability at home too to try and make my life easier going cross-country too.”

