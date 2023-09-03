



Five horses were not presented at the 2023 Defender Burghley Horse Trials final trot-up this morning (3 September).

The highest placed of the withdrawals before the Burghley Horse Trials final trot-up was Tenareze, who pulled up lame at the end of cross-country day under Harry Meade. They had been in ninth overnight. Harry said the horse had received prompt veterinary attention at the finish, is “comfortable in his stable” and “will be fine”.

British-based American rider Grace Taylor also withdrew Game Changer prior to the final horse inspection. Grace and Game Changer jumped an impressive clear cross-country round yesterday, on what was their five-star debut, and were in 16th after this phase.

Tom McEwen did not present the 10-year-old mare Luna Mist, who jumped a lovely clear round across country, which put them into 19th with time-faults.

There were two further withdrawals before the Burghley Horse Trials final trot-up including David Doel’s second ride, Ferro Point, who picked up 20 penalties yesterday and was in 25th. The other withdrawal was Burghley first-timer Greta Mason and Cooley For Sure, who were in 35th.

All remaining 32 horses were passed by the ground jury of Nick Burton, Christian Steiner and Anne-Mette Binder at the final trot-up.

The showjumping is due to start at 10.30am with the first 12 combinations jumping before the lunch break. The final session of the top 25 combinations will jump in reverse order and this gets underway at 2.15pm.

