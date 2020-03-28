Personal accident insurance for riders: what it is and why you need it

Are you covered as a rider in case of an accident? Here we explain all you need to know about person accident insurance for riders…

What is personal accident insurance?

While insuring our horses is high on our priority lists, riders often leave themselves completely uncovered. Personal accident insurance typically provides a lump sum if you are permanently disabled, lose a limb or your sight, or die in a riding accident. Some policies include income protection, will also cover your loss of income if an injury stops you from working temporarily, but these are much more expensive than a basic personal accident policy, so make sure you read the small print so you know what cover is included.

Why should you have it?

Personal cover is not just an issue for professional riders — who rely on being fit and healthy to compete and pay the bills. It is a matter that amateur riders should take on board as well.

“If you are self-employed and break your arm, for example, you might be just as badly affected [as the professionals],” says Suzy Middleton from SEIB. “Even if you are employed and are entitled to sick pay, you have to take into consideration the additional cost of someone looking after your horse if you can’t.”

What personal accident cover comes with society membership?

If you are a member of a society or organisation that offers insurance as part of the membership package, find out exactly what it covers you for — and more crucially what it doesn’t include.

Countryside Alliance

Personal accident insurance up to £35,000 for death, loss of limbs or eyes, permanent disability, burns or facial scarring.

Personal accident insurance up to £35,000 for death, loss of limbs or eyes, permanent disability, burns or facial scarring. BHS gold/British Eventing/British Dressage

Personal accident insurance up to £10,000 for accidental death, loss of limb/eyesight and permanent total disablement only.

Personal accident insurance up to £10,000 for accidental death, loss of limb/eyesight and permanent total disablement only. British Showjumping/Pony Club

No personal accident cover. Public liability insurance only.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

10 insurance blunders (and how to avoid them) Digging out your insurance policy and rereading between the lines is time well spent, finds Hanna Lindon Free Horse & Hound digital issue or 6 magazines for £6 If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

How much will it cost?

The price for personal accident insurance varies dramatically, depending on the level at which you compete and the level of cover that you require. Accident cover with an income protection policy of £1,000 a month starts from around £35 a month for a non-professional. On top of this, fracture cover, which provides a lump sum payment for a broken bone, can be bolted on for roughly an extra £2 a month with some companies. There are also brokers that specialise in cover for extreme sports and professionals. Cover with the Equestrian Employment Association starts at £126 per year, while British Grooms bespoke insurance through KBIS starts at £60.58 per year. but doesn’t include temporary total disablement until their next pricing band, which is priced at £131.03 per year. Cover with the BHS is priced at £75 per year, while PetPlan’s cover starts at £80 per year. Insurance Emporium (formerly known as E&L) has personal accident insurance for £7.56 per month and KBIS’ bespoke British Eventing package is £13.75 per month.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free.