A delightful horsey set-up with a family home, 10 acres, stables, an outdoor school and peaceful hacking





What do you make of this lovely equestrian property comprising 10 acres of land, stables and an outdoor school?

New Farm lies just to the south of the village of Mowsley in Leicestershire and is surrounded by open countryside. The property can be found 11.5 miles away from the city of Leicester and 7.5 miles away from the market town of Market Harborough. The M1 is accessible at Junction 20, and the A14 lies to the south.

Local equestrian centres include Markfield Equestrian Centre (21 miles), Weston Lawns (23 miles), Vale View Equestrian (40 miles) and Newbold Verdon (19 miles).

If you like hunt head out with the Melton or the Quorn Hunts.

If showing is your sport sign up to BSPS Area 4B.

The top class venue Arena UK is just over an hour away via lorry.

Barrowcliffe Cross Country (20 miles) and Field Farm Cross Country (40 miles) are both great options if you are looking to change up your training this summer.

The price tag on this pretty property is £1.1m and the experts at Andrew Granger & Co are handling the sale. But hurry, as we can’t imagine this one will be on the market for long…

The property is set within rural countryside and includes 10 acres of land, farm buildings, stables and an outdoor school. Plus, the area lends itself to stunning hacking and off-road riding thanks to a network of bridleways.

The outdoor school measures 20x40m and has been topped with an all-weather surface. It is located to the south side of the house and is surrounded by post and rail fence.

There is a stable block centred around a courtyard with four smaller stables and one larger stable. Other buildings include a tack room, a workshop/store, a hay barn and a three-bay open fronted barn.

The paddock land is divided into various fields, each with water troughs. The land is classified as Grade 3 on the Agricultural Land Classification and is most suited to livestock/horse grazing.

The house, which is located directly next to the stables, is a detached family home with four bedrooms. Outside, there are mainly lawned gardens with a patio area enclosed by mature hedging.

The kitchen offers ceiling spotlights, feature brick fireplace with cast iron log burner, bespoke range of base and wall cupboards including several drawers, wine rack, feature central island/breakfast bar with oak surface and cupboards and drawers beneath and double glazed window with views towards the stables.

The dining room boasts a slate tiled floor, double glazed windows overlooking the gardens with French double doors leading outside and a striking high ceiling.

