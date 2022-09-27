



The Nations Cup Final takes place this week in Spain and a star horse returns to international competition – check out what’s happening this week in equestrianism…

1. Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final, Barcelona, Spain

Dates: 29 September-2 October

More info: csiobarcelona.com

How to watch: ClipMyHorse.TV

Get the H&H lowdown: we’ll bring you the latest news from the three rounds of jumping online as well as a full report in the following week’s issue of the magazine, in the shops Thursday 6 October

Why we’re excited about it: the 2022 series reaches its thrilling climax this weekend with some of the best teams in the world lining up for team honours in the Nations Cup Final. Great Britain is sending Lily Attwood (Cor-Leon VD Vlierbeek Z), William Whitaker on Galtur, Jodie Hall McAteer with Salt’n Peppa, Joe Stockdale riding Equine America Cacharel and Ellen Whitaker (Equine America Spacecake) to fly the flag.

2. Osberton Horse Trials, Nottinghamshire

Dates: 28 September-2 October

More info: schedule on British Eventing website, results on Eventing Scores, or event’s own website

How to watch: live streaming on Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: report in 6 October issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: Osberton has bumper entries for this end-of-year showcase, with over 100 in each of the long format classes and more than 60 in each young horse class. Five-, six- and seven-year-olds go head to head in international classes, with the results often pointing to the stars of tomorrow. Recent Burghley Horse Trials winner Piggy March, Olympic gold medallists Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend, European team gold medallist Kitty King and Australian Tokyo silver medallist Kevin McNab are among the many big names competing.

3. Veteran Horse Society championships, Arena UK, Lincolnshire

Dates: 30 September-2 October

More info: veteran-horse-society.co.uk

Get the H&H lowdown: coverage in 13 October issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: the largest veteran equine event in the UK which hosts the prestigious end of season supreme finals and the acclaimed veteran of the year. Held at Arena UK, the show is hosted over three days and has over 120 classes, across showing, dressage, jumping and fun classes.

4. Childeric Saddles Little Downham (3) and 4) Horse Trials, Cambridgeshire

Dates: 27 September and 1-3 October

More info: schedules on British Eventing website and results on Eventing Scores

Get the H&H lowdown: report in the magazine dated 13 October

Why we’re excited about it: this is actually officially two fixtures, with advanced and CCI4*-S classes on Tuesday 27 September and then everything from GO BE80 up to open intermediates over the following weekend. Recent world bronze medallists Tim and Jonelle Price have six horses between them in the advanced, while the CCI4*-S field includes the likes of Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-S winner Izilot DHI (Ros Canter) and Monkeying Around, who was long-listed for the eventing World Championships with Izzy Taylor. JL Dublin – who was the European champion under Nicola Wilson and who now has a new rider in Tom McEwen following Nicola’s serious fall at Badminton Horse Trials – will have his first international run with Tom in this class.

You might also be interested in:

‘His bone was in bits’: eventer who faced being put down comes back to championship win British young rider gold medallist put down aged 25: ‘He’d give everything to make sure you were ok’ The toughest grand prix track in the world: fancy jumping this bicycle or a bendy wall? ‘I’m sure Mum was watching over us’: amateur’s home-bred Clydesdale collects his first HOYS ticket Enjoy 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.