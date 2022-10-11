Pay under £1m for a home with stables and outdoor arena, located very near to the beach





A lovely equestrian property situated in a semi-rural location in Kent has come on the market, and it appears to be the perfect set-up for someone with a small team of horses.

The home can be found on Scrapsgate Road on the outskirts of the coastal village of Minster on Sea on the Isle of Sheppey. The property is nearby to shops, schools and is a popular equestrian area with riding available on the nearby beach Minster Lee.

Make use of the fast road connections with A2/M2 (7 miles) and local rail to London (2.5 miles) and new high speed rail at Sittingbourne (6.5 miles).

Local equestrian centres include White Horse Farm (26 miles), Cobham Manor (14 miles) and Breach Barn (31 miles).

Duckhurst Farm hosts regular competitions and is just a 45 minute drive from the front door.

Kent County show is held just over 14 miles from the front door and takes just over 21 minutes in total.

Your nearest hunts would be Ashford Valley Tickham Hunt, East Kent with West Street or the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent.

Check out the facilities on offer at Bonfleur cross-country course (23 miles) or Denne Hill cross-country ride (31 miles).

Local vets include Bell Equine Veterinary Clinic (26 miles) or Milbourn Equine Vets (35 miles).

Offered for sale by Equus Country and Equestrian, this home is priced at £965,000.

There is four acres of land in total which is split into three main paddocks with post and rail fencing. The equestrian facilities are adjoining and to the rear of the property.

There is an outdoor arena which measures 20x40m and has a sand and rubber surface and fencing to the perimeter.

There are three wooden stables set around a concrete yard, while there is a large hay barn and storage yard with lorry parking to the side.

The home is a four-bedroom detached property which has accommodation set across two floors and has a garden to the front.

French doors from the entrance hall lead to a spacious living room with wood burner set in an ornate fireplace with hearth.

There is a large country-style kitchen with a range of built-in cupboards and drawers, feature central island and granite worktops.

