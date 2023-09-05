Fancy a barn conversion with gallop track, stables, arena and duck pond? Look no further…





Make this lovely barn conversion complete with equestrian facilities, including stabling for six horses and an all-weather gallop track, your next home.

Minchins Farm is situated at the end of a private road in the rural hamlet of Pharisee Green in Essex, nearby to the towns of Great Dunmow, Felstead, Chelmsford, Bishops Stortford and Stansted.

The home is nearby to a range of grammar and private schools, including Felstead School and New Hall in Chelmsford City. Stansted Airport and Junction 8 of the M11 motorway are approximately 10 miles away.

Equestrian centres nearby include Beechwood EC, Chelmsford EC and Codham Park Equestrian.

Brook Farm Training Centre is also just over half an hour away via lorry, while Barleylands EC is a 45 minute drive away.

Hunt this season with the Essex with Farmers and Union, while showing in your local area will be with BSPS Area 15.

Need an equine vet? Get in touch with Clarendon Equine Vets, The Acorns Equine Clinic or Murrell Equine.

Cross-country facilities are on offer nearby at Berwick Farm or at Harold’s Park.

Point to pointing takes place just over 15 minutes away from Pharisee Green at High Easter.

Like racing? Check out the calendar of Chelmsford City Racecourse.

Offered for sale by Zoe Napier, you will need to find £2.1m if you want to make this house your forever home.

What plans would you make for the future at Minchins Farm?

The current owners have been at the property for 15 years. They have made significant improvements over the years, including purchasing additional acreage and creating the private equestrian facilities.

Just outside the main automated gates is access to the yard where there is extensive parking for a lorry and trailer.

The timber-built stable block is three-sided to form an excellent quadrangle-style yard with drainage. There are six loose boxes, including two large corner boxes, a feed room, a separate tack/rug room, and a further machinery store with double doors.

There are 16.7 acres of land in total. A soft track leads from the stables to the horse walker and the 22x44m all-weather outdoor school. There are three paddocks next to the school with the remaining grazing adjacent.

Included in the total acreage is 12 acres of land which is situated opposite the arena, where a professional four-furlong circuit track with all-weather surface has been installed with an inner rail. Within the track are several more paddocks.

The property stands in formal gardens with automatic entry gates onto a gravelled driveway. A double open-fronted cart lodge runs alongside a boiler room.

The remaining gardens are beautifully landscaped with high hedge boundaries, extensive terrace areas, stocked beds and topiary lie amongst the lawns.

There is the further feature of a duck pond with a boat and jetty which stretches over the water edge. Alongside is a covered pergola with a decked area beneath for alfresco dining. A surround sound system allows for outdoor speaker connection.

The home is a modern barn conversion with four bedrooms and three bathrooms split between the ground floor and the first floor. The barn is listed as Grade II, and was converted circa 2000.

For the main entrance, double front doors open immediately into ‘The Great Room’ which forms the central core of the house. It has high vaulted ceilings, much of the original timber frame and polished oak flooring, all with underfloor heating.

Two separate staircases are located on either side of the ‘Great Room’ to provide a first floor part open aspect games/billiard room.

