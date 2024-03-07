Check out this attractive Tudor home, complete with stables, arena and indoor pool





If you fancy living in an attractive Tudor property, complete with tidy facilities for your horse (plus a rather lovely indoor swimming pool for you), then look no further.

This four-bed detached home is situated within Droitwich, in Worcestershire, providing easy access to Birmingham and Worcester via junction five of the M5 and the A38.

Local equestrian centres include Gracelands Equestrian Centre, which is five minutes from your door (2.7 miles), Allens Hill, which is 20 minutes away (14 miles) and Solihull Riding Club (22 miles), to name just a few nearby.

MBG Farm & Equine Vets (one mile) is just under five minutes down the road for any veterinary needs.

You can pop to Lincomb Equestrian (8.6 miles) for all-weather cross-country schooling and if hunting is more your thing, head out with the Worcestershire.

This property is on the market with Arden Estate Agents via Horse&Hound for offers over £900,000. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities include an arena, four stables, a tack room, hay shed and a wash box. It is set in four acres.

There are also garages, kennels, a heated swimming pool and hot tub, as well as mature gardens and a pond with water feature.

The main residence is a Grade II-listed Tudor building, located off a country lane and is approached via wooden electric gates.

Inside, there is a reception room with oak flooring, latched wooden doors, original exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace, plus a lounge with an open fire.

The dining room also has an inglenook fireplace, with an archway into a garden room. Adjacent to the garden room, there is a utility room plus a loo.

There’s a traditional kitchen, complete with granite worktops, Belfast sink, integrated oven, fridge/freezer and an AGA.

Stairs from the first floor landing lead to four double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite. There is also a recently renovated family bathroom.

You might also be interested in:

Give Horse & Hound as a Mother’s Day gift – plus a £10 VEX Gift Card

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.