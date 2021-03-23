Make this Georgian country house – complete with all-weather arena and American barn – your home





A stunning country house, dream hacking and an immaculate equestrian set-up located within easy reach of some top competition centres; what’s not to love?

Mill House is set in approximately 5 acres of land. It can be found in Scopwick, a peaceful Lincolnshire village with a small stream as well as a village hall and a pub. The nearby village of Metheringham (2.5 miles) offers a range of facilities. Lincoln is just over 11 miles away.

The area is well-known for its array of equestrian centres and facilities nearby. These include: Riseholme (17 miles), Caistor EC (36 miles), Willow Bank Equestrian (31 miles) and Elms Farm (11.5 miles).

One of the country’s most popular competition venues, Arena UK, can be found just over half an hour (23 miles) from the front door. You will also be just over an hour from Burghley Park.

Want to hunt? Head out with the The Blankney.

If showing is your sport sign up to BSPS Area 4B.

Make sure you check out the cross-country facilities on offer at Grange de Lings (16 miles).

If you need expert vet advice, contact Rase equine vets (27 miles).

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, this delightful base is priced at £1m.

Out 0f 10, how would you rate Mill House?

Set in approximately five acres of flat, well-drained land, there are easily maintained mature gardens as well as permanent paddocks suitable for grazing.

There are several loose boxes, too, which are enclosed in a Scotts of Thrapston American barn. The stables are large and airy, and have windows looking outside.

When you’re not out hacking enjoying the countryside, you can make use of the all-weather dressage arena which has a quality surface and a post-and-rail perimeter.

The home is a Georgian country house which has been extended to create a truly stunning family home. There are six bedrooms, six reception rooms and five bathrooms.

There is also an additional generously proportioned two-bedroom bungalow.

A feature room of the main house is the cosy family kitchen, complete with Aga and log burner. It has views of the stables, paddocks and surrounding countryside so you can keep eye on the horses from the comfort of the sofa.

All of the rooms have been designed to provide spacious accommodation for the whole family.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free