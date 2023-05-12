



A Highland stallion was awarded the 2023 Horse & Hound M&M in-hand supreme title at the Royal Windsor Horse Show ahead of 11 other stunning breed representatives who had dominated their sections earlier in the day.

But which pony would you have chosen as your overall champion?

1. Highland

Rhiannon Randall’s home-bred four-year-old stallion Fleetwoods Loch Lomond, who is by Bluebraes Merrick out of Copperview Rose, scores the Highland breed championship en route to becoming overall M&M in-hand supreme champion.

2. Welsh section D

Ahead of being called forward as reserve supreme champion, Tony Edwards’ five-year-old mare London Total Temptress, who is by Swanhill Golden Rocket out of Tardebigge Sea Empress, is best of the Welsh section Ds.

3. Fell

The two-year-old filly Bybeck Agnes, who is by Bybeck Rodney out of Bybeck Stella, is crowned Fell champion for owner Hannah-Mary Stuart, handled by Thomas Partridge.

4. Dales

Sarah Noble’s home-bred mare Stuffynwood Princess, a four-year-old by Westwick Dougies Lad out of Stuffynwood Purdy Mae, takes the Dales honours.

5. Shetland

The Shetland championship is awarded to David Hodge and Julian Walters’s home-bred 12-year-old stallion Blackertor Magneto, who is by Clivocast Napoleon out of Bayview Maggie May.

6. Welsh section A

Idyllic Perseus, who is out of Idyllic Perdita by Brynrodyn Derwyn, trots to the Welsh section A championship for Caroline and Georgia Crouchman.

7. Connemara

Sophie Robins handles her own five-year-old stallion Knockferry Vision, who is by Glencarrig Knight out of Morning Blossom, to win the Connemara breed title.

8. Exmoor

Maureen Richardson’s Dunkery Wigeon, a 15-year-old by Dunkery Godwit out of Dunkery Corn Bunting and shown by Hayley Reynolds, is top Exmoor.

9. New Forest

The three-year-old gelding Woodrow The Warrior, who is by Farriers Finger Print out of Woodrow Delight’s Double, is New Forest champion for owner/breeder June Whitham and handler David Allen.

10. Welsh section C

Chris Jennings’s 12-year-old mare Synod Rose Alex, who is out of Synod Rosie O’Hara by Synod Robyn Dundee, trots to the Welsh section C title.

11. Dartmoor

David Walters and Julian Hodge’s two-year-old colt Pizwell Xander, who is by Dunnabridge (W) Pegasus out of Pizwell Peebles, tops the Dartmoor line-up.

12. Welsh section B

Thistledown Red Rain, a seven-year-old mare by Mintfield Sandpiper, out of Thistledown Summer Rain and owned by her breeder Sandy Anderson, clinches the Welsh section B accolade, handled by Beth Simons.

