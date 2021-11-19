Let me take a selfie and 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a brilliant racing mascot (with bundles of character) to a horse that decided to roll in water out hunting, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Laura Collett keeping it real with the moments when things don’t always go to plan while teaching racehorses polework

What a clip!

A gorgeous photo

This filly has spotted a poster of her dad

Are you ok there?

https://www.facebook.com/wallaceeventing/videos/4689462337777165/

Champion Flat jockey Oisin Murphy enjoys some winter sport

The amazing Clooney enjoying being back out in the field

Flying without wings

What a pair of stars

An emotional trainer after years of hard work trying to get back into the winner’s enclosure at Cheltenham

What an amazing cake!

But our favourite social media post this week is…

Selfie time

You might also be interested in:

Get Christmas wrapped up early with a Horse & Hound subscription that keeps on giving

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.