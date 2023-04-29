Go behind the scenes with an exclusive peek at Laura Collett’s yard





The Olympic gold medallist is gearing up to defend the Badminton title she won last year on London 52, who she was recently forced to withdraw from this year’s event after a minor injury. Last month, H&H paid a visit to Laura Collett’s yard in Gloucestershire to witness her exceptional work ethic and meet some lovely horses. Here’s a sneak peek at what goes on behind the scenes in the life of a top five-star event rider.

Laura starts riding at 6.30am and the day of H&H’s visit, she worked three Flat racehorses in the school. They are trained by William Haggas, and are staying with Laura for some pre-season training.

Laura might ride up to 14 or 15 horses a day. They will be a mix of her own event horses, Flat racehorses in for schooling, and National Hunt horses for jumping practice. The work is varied, from schooling on the flat, visits to the gallops, jumping and hacking. The local hacking is exceptional over the Salperton Park estate where Laura’s yard is based, and there are plenty of hills for fitness.

Two terriers are part of the scene at the yard. As well as Laura’s dog Coco, groom Hannah Norvill has Tui (named after a New Zealand bird, not the travel company).

Most of the horses are on straw beds to keep costs down, except for those who need to be on shavings.

Laura’s horses are fed on Dodson & Horrell. The younger horses have fibre cubes and alfa, while the more advanced horse are on Elite Sport Muesli and alfa. The ones that need fattening up get build-up mix. Laura has all her horses on NAF SuperFlex, a joint supplement. “People think you only need it for older horses but I think it helps the younger ones as they learning new things, and don’t have as much musculature to support their joints.”

Laura’s old favourite, Mr Bass, lives the life of Riley turned out full time in a large field. Although the other horses do not get as much turnout time during the cold, wet months, they are kept busy, on the walker, wearing the magnetic rugs, and being ridden.

A home away from home

Laura doesn’t just ride at home. Halfway through the day, she drives up to Olly Murphy’s National Hunt yard, where she schools seven jumpers.

On the way home from Olly’s, Laura stops off at Jackdaws Castle to gallop her two big guns, London 52 and Dacapo, whom Tilly has driven over.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching Badminton Horse Trials live from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, then you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later.

You may also enjoy reading…

Defending champion heads up Badminton entries – plus what’s unusual this time 13 things you might not know about Laura Collett’s Badminton winner London 52 How Laura Collett won Badminton: a pillar-to-post victory captured in pictures, plus ‘ride’ London 52 round the cross-country The apple connoisseur: Badminton leader Laura Collett’s groom Tilly Hughes on how to keep London 52 happy *Badminton special offer* 6 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £6

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.