Don’t miss this impressive home, complete with 20 acres, stables, lake and additional accommodation…





Kirkby Hall is situated in North Yorkshire, four miles from Bedale and 10 miles from both Northallerton and Richmond. The A1 is just three miles away, with mainline trains to London leaving regularly from Newcastle and Leeds, which are 35 and 50 miles away respectively.

Local equestrian centres include Northallerton Equestrian Centre, which is 10 minutes away (seven miles), Richmond Equestrian Centre, which is also just 10 minutes from your door (seven miles) and Farm View Hall, which is 27 miles away (40 minutes).

Beningbrough Equine Veterinary Practice (17 miles) will be on hand for any veterinary needs.

If you like your hunting, head out with the Bedale or Hurworth.

Kirkby Hall is on the market with Knight Frank for £3.75m. Let’s take a look around…

This property is set in 20 acres with some stables on offer too.

The gardens are formed by three prime areas; the banked lawn to the front, the south facing formal lawn at the rear that meets the lake and then the circa one acre of walled garden to the east.

The approach to the house is a sweeping driveway that leads to a carriage drive and which continues down to the coach house, garaging and stables. There is also a lake, a summer house and an outside kitchen and reception room.

This Grade II* Listed property has a reception hall with a cantilevered staircase.

From the hall, double doors lead into a drawing room which is over 46 feet in length and looks out over the garden and lake.

The remaining reception rooms are all south facing and the kitchen has substantial space to use with French doors opening out to the east terrace. The lower ground floor is huge and offers flexible space as well as extensive storage.

The first floor is dominated by a galleried landing and includes five bedroom suites. The second floor has a further four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Formed out of the east wing are three self-contained properties: a two-bedroom ground floor apartment, a three-bedroom first floor apartment and a one-bedroom cottage and are all currently let out. Vacant possession will be granted on legal completion if required.

The Coach House is recently constructed in stone in an 18th Century style. It offers secure garaging for four cars, open garaging/dry storage, and separate stabling comprising four loose boxes and a yard. On the first floor is an office overlooking the lake.

Within the Coach House is a two storey cottage with its own parking and an open-plan kitchen/living space arrangement. On the second floor is a large bedroom and en-suite shower room with a large walk-in shower.

There is planning permission for a further cottage in the stable/coach house yard and potential for alternative uses, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

