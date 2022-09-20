Riders rev up for HOYS as showjumping heads back indoors this week





Showjumpers are heading back indoors this week as the new season kicks into gear with many enjoying a warm-up ahead of the upcoming Horse of the Year Show, plus the world’s best young showjumping horses are bidding for coveted titles and there’s international eventing taking place in West Sussex. Here’s all the sport you won’t want to miss…

1. The ALX Horseboxes Major Showjumping Championships, Arena UK, Lincolnshire

Dates: 19-25 September

More info: Arena UK website

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in next week’s magazine, dated 29 September

Why we’re excited about it: it’s the return of the indoor season and some of the country’s top riders will be heading to Arena UK this week, many using it as a HOYS warm-up as they prepare to win a coveted HOYS winner’s rug like William Whitaker (pictured above). There is a bumper schedule of jumping, including some specific HOYS warm-up classes for pony riders and a selection of grands prix across the levels.

2. South of England Horse Trials, West Sussex

Dates: 24-25 September

More info: event website or schedule and entries on British Eventing website

Get the H&H lowdown: report in next week’s magazine, dated 29 September

Why we’re excited about it: international eventing comes to the south of England this weekend, with a CCI3*-S and a CCI2*-S at this fixture, which is run by Pippa Funnell’s mother Jenny Nolan and brother Tim Nolan. Recent Burghley Horse Trials runner-up Tom Jackson rides GFS Apollo and Dassett Endeavour in the CCI3*-S, while some riders from last week’s eventing World Championships also have entries at the fixture, including New Zealand’s team bronze medallist Jonelle Price, who will pilot Full Monty De Lacense in the CCI3*-S. Zara Tindall has her top horse Class Affair entered in the open intermediate, too.

3. Longines FEI/WBFSH World Breeding Jumping Championships for Young Horses, Zangersheide, Belgium

Dates: 21-25 September

More info: event website

How to watch: Livestreaming on Clipmyhorse

Get the H&H lowdown: highlights in next week’s magazine, dated 29 September

Why we’re excited about it: the most talented young showjumping horses are bidding to be crowned the best in the world in their age group – it’s the place to spot future superstars.

4. New York leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour

Dates: 23-25 September

More info: event website

How to watch: Livestreaming on GCTV

Get the H&H lowdown: highlights in next week’s magazine, dated 29 September

Why we’re excited about it: excitement builds as we reach penultimate stage of the season – who will claim a golden ticket to the Super Grand Prix in November?

You might also be interested in:

‘I felt it flapping and thought I’d better take it off’: number bib malfunction poses a problem at eventing World Championships ‘The dream finish’: fairytale result as Britain celebrates new world champion in Pratoni An emotional silence, then a splendid soprano: Blenheim pays respects to The Queen ‘She exceeded all expectations’: John Whitaker pays tribute as his Olympic mare retires Enjoy 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.