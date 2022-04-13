How to watch the Winter Dressage Championships: your full 2022 guide





The 2022 NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships gets underway today (13 April) at Hartpury in Gloucestershire, concluding on Sunday 17 April. If you’re not able to visit the event in person, here’s our full guide on how to watch the Winter Dressage Championships from the comfort of your own home, or while on the move.

How to watch the Winter Dressage Championships

Horse & Country TV (H&C) will be showing live coverage from all three arenas at the Winter Dressage Championships. Members of H&C+ will be able to live stream the event and watch back on-demand.

H&C+ is available to purchase worldwide from just £5.99*/month. Find out more about the service, here.

*Pricing may vary depending on your country of residence.

Competition clips

If you’re competing at the Winter Dressage Championships, you can buy your competition test clips from H&C by visiting their website.

British Dressage podcast

British Dressage will be interviewing the champions of each class so that you can find out more about the winning combinations.

Horse & Hound coverage

Keep up-to-date with the latest news from the Winter Dressage Championships with Horse & Hound, throughout the event.

A team of H&H journalists and photographers will be on site throughout the week, bringing the freshest interviews, reaction and insight every day. Follow the action on horseandhound.co.uk every day of the competition.

We will also cover the Winter Dressage Championships in Horse & Hound magazine in a full report, out on 21 April.

You might also be interested in: