How to watch the European Dressage and Showjumping Championships on TV

The FEI European Dressage Championships kick off today (19 August) in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, with the showjumping and para dressage getting underway on 21 August at the same venue.

If you’re stuck in your office or at home, you don’t have to miss out on the action — keep up-to-date with the BBC and FEI TV.

FEI TV will be livestreaming the dressage and showjumping (available to those with a subscription), while the para dressage will be free to view on the FEI’s YouTube channel.

The showjumping will also be available to view on a mixture of the BBC Sport website and the BBC Red Button, which will also show the dressage freestyle.

Here’s your guide to what’s on when…

Monday 19 August

8am (BST): Dressage grand prix — FEI TV

Tuesday 20 August

7am (BST): Dressage grand prix — FEI TV

Wednesday 21 August

8am (BST): Para dressage individual grade II — FEI YouTube

9am (BST): CSI 1.45m two-phase jumping class — FEI TV

10am (BST): Para dressage individual grade I — FEI YouTube

1pm (BST): First part of championship showjumping (speed competition) — FEI TV

2pm (BST): Para dressage individual grade III — FEI YouTube

Thursday 22 August

8am (BST): Para dressage individual grade IV — FEI YouTube

9am (BST): First round of team showjumping — BBC Red Button and FEI TV

12pm (BST): Para dressage individual grade V — FEI YouTube

3pm (BST): Dressage grand prix special — FEI TV

Friday 23 August

8am (BST): Para dressage team grade I — FEI YouTube

9am (BST): CSI 1.45m speed class — FEI TV

12pm (BST): Para dressage team grade III — FEI YouTube

2pm (BST): Second round team showjumping — BBC Red Button and FEI TV

5pm (BST): Para team grade II — FEI YouTube

Saturday 24 August

8am (BST): Para dressage team grade IV — FEI YouTube

9am (BST): CSI 1.50m jump-off class — FEI TV

12pm (BST): Para dressage team grade IV — FEI YouTube

2pm (BST): Dressage grand prix freestyle — BBC Red Button and FEI TV

Sunday 25 August

7am (BST): Para dressage freestyle grade III — FEI YouTube

8.45am (BST): Para dressage freestyle grade II — FEI YouTube

10.30am (BST): Para dressage freestyle grade I — FEI YouTube

12pm (BST): First round of individual showjumping — FEI TV

2pm (BST): Para dressage freestyle grade IV — FEI YouTube

2.30pm (BST): Second round of individual jumping — BBC Sport website and FEI TV

There will also be a highlights programme, which will be presented by Clare Balding, between 1pm and 3pm on BBC Two on Monday 26 August.

Don't miss our European Championships preview in the 15 August issue of H&H magazine and the full showjumping, dressage and para dressage reports on 29 August, where we'll analyse the action in full.