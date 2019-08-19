How to watch the European Dressage and Showjumping Championships on TV

The FEI European Dressage Championships kick off today (19 August) in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, with the showjumping and para dressage getting underway on 21 August at the same venue.
If you’re stuck in your office or at home, you don’t have to miss out on the action — keep up-to-date with the BBC and FEI TV.
FEI TV will be livestreaming the dressage and showjumping (available to those with a subscription), while the para dressage will be free to view on the FEI’s YouTube channel.
The showjumping will also be available to view on a mixture of the BBC Sport website and the BBC Red Button, which will also show the dressage freestyle.
Here’s your guide to what’s on when…
Monday 19 August
8am (BST): Dressage grand prix — FEI TV
Tuesday 20 August
7am (BST): Dressage grand prix — FEI TV
Wednesday 21 August
8am (BST): Para dressage individual grade II — FEI YouTube
9am (BST): CSI 1.45m two-phase jumping class — FEI TV
10am (BST): Para dressage individual grade I — FEI YouTube
1pm (BST): First part of championship showjumping (speed competition) — FEI TV
2pm (BST): Para dressage individual grade III — FEI YouTube
Thursday 22 August
8am (BST): Para dressage individual grade IV — FEI YouTube
9am (BST): First round of team showjumping — BBC Red Button and FEI TV
12pm (BST): Para dressage individual grade V — FEI YouTube
3pm (BST): Dressage grand prix special — FEI TV
Friday 23 August
8am (BST): Para dressage team grade I — FEI YouTube
9am (BST): CSI 1.45m speed class — FEI TV
12pm (BST): Para dressage team grade III — FEI YouTube
2pm (BST): Second round team showjumping — BBC Red Button and FEI TV
5pm (BST): Para team grade II — FEI YouTube
Saturday 24 August
8am (BST): Para dressage team grade IV — FEI YouTube
9am (BST): CSI 1.50m jump-off class — FEI TV
12pm (BST): Para dressage team grade IV — FEI YouTube
2pm (BST): Dressage grand prix freestyle — BBC Red Button and FEI TV
Sunday 25 August
7am (BST): Para dressage freestyle grade III — FEI YouTube
8.45am (BST): Para dressage freestyle grade II — FEI YouTube
10.30am (BST): Para dressage freestyle grade I — FEI YouTube
12pm (BST): First round of individual showjumping — FEI TV
2pm (BST): Para dressage freestyle grade IV — FEI YouTube
2.30pm (BST): Second round of individual jumping — BBC Sport website and FEI TV
There will also be a highlights programme, which will be presented by Clare Balding, between 1pm and 3pm on BBC Two on Monday 26 August.
