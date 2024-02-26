Every day’s a spa day at this dream house with stables, school, sauna and more





House on the Hill lies on the outskirts of Marden, a village in Herefordshire. Marden is 16 miles from Ledbury and five miles from Hereford. The county capital, Hereford’s amenities include racecourse, county hospital and mainline train station. There are daily departures from Hereford station to Manchester, Birmingham, London, Cardiff and more.

The property is situated 21 miles from the M50, which has direct links to the M5.

Equestrian centres in the area include Kings Equestrian (10 miles), which is a British Dressage Centre and Hartpury (28 miles), which has vast programme of affiliated and unaffiliated events. Further afield are Ace Cross Country (30 miles) and Prestige Equestrian (35 miles).

If you like your hunting, head out with the Ledbury, South Herefordshire or Ross Harriers.

Should the need arise, Belmont Farm & Equine Vets is just eight miles away.

House on the Hill is on the market with Knight Frank. Available for a guide price of £1.5m, you’ll get plenty of paddocks and a host of facilities, equestrian and otherwise. The property was built in 1995 and comes on the market for the first time in 22 years. Let’s take a look around…

The property comes with just more than 10-and-a-half acres in all and features gently sloping pastureland. There are landscaped gardens and a small orchard.

There are five stables, outbuildings for storage and a 40x22m outdoor school on-site. In addition, there is a hard tennis court.

Inside the house, you’ll find a kitchen/diner with an island breakfast bar.

There’s a separate dining room with all-around views over the land.

The living space is zoned with wooden beams and a mezzanine. There are a total of five further reception rooms and five bedrooms for your guests.

A conservatory leads to the heated pool and sauna too.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.