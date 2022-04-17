A 5-bed home in 34 acres, complete with 11 stables, manège, horsewalker, lunge pen, 69ft indoor pool, gym, cinema and more…





Hill House sits in the middle of its own land, which extends to 34 acres, and is situated in Hampshire, on the edge of the South Downs National Park. This property is five miles from the market town of Alresford and eight miles from Petersfield, where you can catch a train into London Waterloo, which takes just over an hour. If you need to fly frequently, this property is ideal as it is 23 miles from Southampton Airport, 25 miles from Farnborough Airport and 49 miles from Heathrow.

Local equestrian centres include Sparsholt College (30 minutes) and Crofton Manor Equestrian Centre (35 minutes) and Wellington Riding (40 minutes).

If you like your hunting, head out with either the Hampshire Hunt, Hursley Hambleden or Chiddingfold, Leconfield and Cowdray, and if you require a vet, the experts at Liphook Equine Hospital will be just 15 miles down the road.

Hill House is on the market with Knight Frank for £15m. Let’s take a look around…

To the east of the house is a large American style stable block with up to 11 stables, a solarium, tack room, laundry room, office and staff room with kitchenette and shower room.

Beyond this is a large barn for hay storage and a machinery store, there is also a large covered horsewalker with additional stabling.

This property also comes with a manège and all-weather lunge pen.

The gardens are landscaped around the house leading into pasture and paddocks beyond.

To the west of the house is a newly constructed swimming pool complex. Built over two floors there is 69 ft long swimming pool with spa bath, sauna, steam room and changing rooms. Over the first floor is a gym with glass doors leading out onto two large sun terraces.

Originally constructed in 2008, Hill House is an eco-friendly property offering approximately 9,150 sq ft of living accommodation over three floors. From all the rooms, over the ground and first floors, due to its elevated position the property benefits from panoramic views over the neighbouring countryside. The house is constructed in a semi-circle at the end of a tree-lined drive.

Inside you will find a large kitchen with five/six reception rooms.

There is even a home cinema and, in total, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

To the south of the property is a two-bedroom chalet log cabin offering 950 sq ft of living accommodation. Close to the head of the drive is a three-bedroom semidetached cottage with sitting room, kitchen conservatory and small garden.

