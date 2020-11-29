Daydream over what you could do with this Georgian farmhouse in almost 12 acres

If you’re on the lookout for an equestrian property for sale in Staffordshire, then take a look at Highfields Farm, which is a six-bedroom Georgian, Grade II-listed farmhouse set in almost 12 acres of land and offers bundles of potential.

Formerly part of the Thorpe Constantine Estate, the farm has been in the current owners’ occupation for 30 years, firstly as tenants of the Thorpe Estate and more recently as freehold owners. The farm has been home to a substantial herd of milking goats and the owners have produced high quality artisan goats cheese under the ‘Innes Cheese’ brand, marketed and sold through retailers such as Neal’s Yard Dairy in London. As a result, there are a number of outbuildings that, subject to planning, could offer someone an equestrian haven.

The modern agricultural buildings comprise a brick and tile open-fronted livestock shed, a three-bay Dutch barn, a single-bay monopitch building, a five-bay (22.7x19m) steel portal frame, a livestock shed with fibre cement roof, cladding and raised central feed passage, a steel framed five-bay lean-to (22.7×6.17m) housing a former dairy and milking parlour, a five-bay (22.7×10.5m) concrete portal framed livestock shed with fibre cement roof and cladding to one side, a five-bay (22.7×11.5m) steel portal frame livestock building with a raised feed passage, fibre cement roof and part concrete block walls, an eight-bay (36.6×11.05m) concrete portal frame general purpose building with concrete floor, fibre cement roof and concrete block walls and a disused brick and steel framed milking parlour.

In total, there are 11.96 acres to enjoy, made up of pasture paddocks and the property is on a relatively quiet lane with a number of long rural bridleways in close proximity.

This property is located approximately two miles south of the village of Clifton Campville in south Staffordshire and about five miles north of Tamworth. It is on the market with Howkins & Harrison, with a price tag of £1.6m.

The accommodation is well presented, but offers enormous scope for adding further value, covering approximately 5,000 sq. ft. The farmhouse offers an excellent layout and well-proportioned rooms with double glazed sash windows to the ground floor.

The kitchen is large and spacious with a range of kitchen units, double Belfast sink, space for a range oven or Aga and access to a substantial cellar. As well as a large living room, the ground floor also has a spacious dining room, a very cosy snug and a separate WC off the rear hall. The first floor offers three double bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom, a single bedroom and shower room. The bathrooms have been thoughtfully fitted out, with a freestanding roll top bath in the en-suite, and bespoke wash basins. The entire top floor has in the past been laid out as a separate flat with its own kitchen, bathroom, two double bedrooms and a large living area. The top floor offers a superb space for a large family, being an excellent childrens’ play/teenagers’ den area.

On its southern side, the farmhouse has a large garden, predominantly laid to lawn, with a brick paved seating area for outside dining, plenty of mature fruit trees and a large vegetable patch. There is also a gateway from the garden through into one of the paddocks.

