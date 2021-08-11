



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When you’re riding or leading out on the road, hi viz for horses is just as important as hi viz for riders. It’s so important to make sure you and your horse are visible to other road users as without specialist hi viz clothing you can be left invisible in a variety of conditions. Every extra second that you can give another road user to realise your presence and slow down, makes you that bit safer – it’s all about reducing the risk and hi viz for horses will help do just that.

There are plenty of options when it comes to choosing what hi viz to put on your horse. Hi viz exercise sheets are popular, but you can also use breastplates, boots, leg wraps, saddle pads, fly veils and bridle attachments.

Here’s a selection of the best hi viz for horses to give you some ideas…

Equisafety Polite mesh quarter rug

Colours: Yellow | Sizes: Extra-small pony – extra-full | RRP: From £44.99 |

This lightweight mesh rug is designed to keep your horse cool – the bright colours also help to reflect the sun’s rays. It has two adjustable attachment clips as well as Velcro girth attachments and a fillet string.

More info at equisafety.com

View now at equus.co.uk

Golly Galoshes high viz gaiters

Colours: Pink, yellow or orange | Sizes: Pony, cob or horse | RRP: £25 |

If you’ve already got a favourite pair of protective boots and don’t want to buy new high-vis ones, these breathable and waterproof gaiters could be another option. They can be worn comfortably over your existing horse boots or exercise bandages and help prevent the legs and boots getting soggy, muddy, sandy, dusty or gritty. Also useful for covering medical bandages in the stable or field.

View at gollygaloshes.com

Hy Silva Flash reflective leg band

Colours: Reflective silver | Sizes: Pony or cob/horse | RRP: £10.50 for a pair |

Fully adjustable with twin touch-tape closures, these leg bands fit neatly over your horse’s boots or directly onto the leg. The mesh lining increases airflow, while the silver reflective material provides a white glow when subjected to lights for maximum visibility.

View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Mark Todd Pro Technik reflective overreach boots

Colours: Yellow | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £29.99 |

These sturdy boots are soft inside, designed to be non-turn and feature easy touch-tape fastenings. Matching brushing boots and fetlock boots available.

More info at marktoddcollection.co.uk

View now at viovet.co.uk

Masta hi viz bridle covers

Colours: Orange | Sizes: One size | RRP: £16.49 |

This set includes two large and two small covers that are quick and easy to fit with touch-tape fastenings. They can be used on the reins, noseband, browband or cheekpieces and have reflective strips for added visibility.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Ruggles hi-viz adjustable breastplate

Colours: Yellow | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £12.50 |

Made from a bright yellow waterproof fabric with reflective panels, this breastplate has an adjustable neck strap and a girth loop.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Salute Equestrian Click & Connect hi-viz neck strap ultimate set

Colours: Orange or reflective silver | Sizes: S–L | RRP: £99.95 |

While not the largest area of hi-vis, if you ride with a neck strap, why not make it a hi-vis one? This neck strap connects to the saddle or breastplate to avoid risk of your horse catching his leg in a loose strap.

View at saluteequestrian.com

Shires Equi-Flector mesh exercise sheet

Colours: Yellow | Sizes: 48–60in | RRP: £22.99 |

This lightweight, breathable exercise sheet features reflective strips either side at the rear and on the tail flap. It fits around the saddle and is secured with a touch-close fastening at the wither and via girth guides, retaining straps and fillet string.

More info at shiresequestrian.com

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

SXC reflective high rise silicone saddle pad

Colours: Orange or yellow | Sizes: One size | RRP: £44.99 |

This bright saddle pad with reflective binging has a breathable lining to draw away moisture and a high-rise cut to allow freedom around the withers. The silicone print provides grip to keep the saddle in place so there is no need for extra bulky straps.

View at superxcountry.co.uk

Thermatex Dayglo quarter rug

Colours: Orange, lime or yellow | Sizes: 4ft – 5ft5in | RRP: From £75.30 |

This wicking fabric also provides warmth when needed. The quarter rug fits the majority of saddles, including monoflaps and longer straps can be provided if required. It is also fully machine washable.

View at thermatex.co.uk

V-Bandz Combi Brite tassel tailguard

Colours: Yellow/orange | Sizes: One size | RRP: £8.99 |

This lightweight tassel is attached with a silicone-coated wide elastic that prevents slipping. The tassels are 45cm long to provide added visibility from behind when you’re not using an exercise sheet.

View at v-bandz.co.uk

WeatherBeeta reflective wrap around exercise sheet

Colours: Silver/black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £79.99 |

This reflective exercise sheet is a showerproof, breathable and sits around the saddle. It has touch-tape closures at the wither and around the chest allow for easy put on and take off, and is complete with tail flap and tail cord.

More info at weatherbeeta.co.uk

View now at naylors.com, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Whitaker Sydney reflective exercise sheet

Colours: Black | Sizes: S–L | RRP: £45 |

Described as ideal for cold and dark conditions, this waterproof and fleece-lined exercise sheet has a reflective panel along back, full reflective tail cover and removable chest strap in full reflective print. It features Velcro fastenings across the withers and girth straps to keep the rug in place.

More info at johnwhitaker.com

View now at viovet.co.uk

Yaris Core reflective exercise sheet

Colours: | Sizes: 4–5ft | RRP: £45 |

Be safe and be seen when out riding this winter with the Core Reflective Exercise Sheet from Yaris Equestrian. It has been designed with safety and visibility in mind but without compromising on the practical benefits of a waterproof exercise sheet. Manufactured in the UK, the Core Reflective Exercise Sheet is made from tough and durable PU-coated waterproof polyester and is fully lined with warm anti-pill polar fleece. The cutaway design allows it to be easily fitted around the saddle whilst also allowing the rider’s legs to be in contact with the horse and the tail flap features two reflective strips for added visibility. With quick and easy-to-use velcro fasteners at the withers, the Core Reflective Exercise Sheet is extra deep for greater protection against the elements and is ideal for winter hacking.

View at yarisequestrian.co.uk

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.