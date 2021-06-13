Check out this manor house steeped in history with masses of potential…





Heathfield Manor is set within the Vale of Taunton, positioned centrally between the Quantocks, Blackdown and Brendon Hills. The town of Taunton lies four miles to the east and has excellent communication links with access to the M5 motorway at junction 25, a mainline rail link with a direct line to London, Paddington. Exeter and Bristol are both within an hour’s drive, hosting international airports.

Local equestrian centres include Pontispool Equine Sports Centre, which is just 3.5 miles from your door (nine minutes) Kings Sedgemoor, which is 35 minutes away (19 miles) and Stockland Lovell, which is 35 minutes away (16 miles).

Isle Valley Equine Vets (19 miles) will be on hand for any veterinary needs and if you like your hunting, head out with the Taunton Vale.

This property has the potential to be a great equestrian home and is on the market with GTH for £1.9m. Let’s take a look around…

The property is approached off a country lane over a gravelled courtyard, which leads to a garage and annexe. A stone wall separates the traditional courtyard, which currently provides stabling and storage.

The primary gardens lie to the south of the house and comprise of formal lawns with mature shrubs and tree borders, together with a number of well-manicured beds. To the side is a further lawned garden with pergola and a number of mature specimen tress. A range of single storey outbuildings can also be found here which creates an inner courtyard. The land associated with the property adjoins the south and west elevations and is predominantly level with natural hedgerow boundaries. In all the land extends to approximately 21.47 acres.

The buildings are detached from the house and lie to the north on the other side of the village church. These comprise of a steel frame Dutch barn, a covered yard of similar construction, and a fodder barn. The outbuildings are currently used for agricultural purposes but could be convert to alternative uses, subject to planning.

Heathfeld Manor is a period property with more than 8,600 sq.ft. of living accommodation in the main house. The accommodation includes an entrance hall with turning staircase to the first floor. The Regency rooms to the front have tall ceiling heights with sash windows. A reception hall links the Elizabethan section where there is a second staircase and inglenook fireplace.

Reception rooms lie either side, along with a traditional style kitchen with bread oven, oil fired AGA and original quarry tile flooring.

At the other end of the house is a sun room, wine cellar and snooker room, which could be used for other alternative uses if required. To the rear of the house are a utility, scullery and boot room.

Upstairs are eight double bedrooms, four en-suites and a family bathroom.

Adjoining the snooker room is a two-storey stone-built cottage with separate parking to the rear. It incudes three bedrooms, one en-suite, family bathroom, a living room, kitchen/dining room and study. The Cottage has been let for many years to the former herdsman and is in need of modernisation.

This property is being offered for sale as a whole or as two lots as follows:

Lot one — Heathfield Manor, annexe, courtyard and 15.76 acres with a guide price of £1.7m.

Lot two — Modern agricultural buildings, together with 5.71 acres with a guide price of £200,000.

