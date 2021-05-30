Fancy living in this 9-bedroom home, set in 28 acres with a manège, horsewalker, 10 stables, tennis court and pool?





Haygrass House, a Grade II listed Georgian property, is located just two miles from Taunton in Somerset. This nine-bed property has great motorway links being five miles from junction 25 of the M5, and you can get to London on the train in one-hour 45 minutes.

Local equestrian centres include Pontispool Equine Sports Centre, which is just eight miles from your door (20 minutes) Kings Sedgemoor, which is 30 minutes away (23 miles) and Stockland Lovell, which is 40 minutes away (20 miles).

Isle Valley Equine Vets (12 miles) will be on hand for any veterinary needs and if you like your hunting, head out with the Taunton Vale.

This property has equestrian facilities sitting in over 28 acres and is on the market with Knight Frank for £2.95m. Let’s take a look around…

A pillared and gated entrance leads into Haygrass House with a gravelled carriage drive opening up to ample parking in front of the house. There is an American style barn, which contains five stables together with a lockup tack room and a wash down area.

A horse walker is also found to the rear of the barn and there is an all-weather manège.

A further range of stables grouped around a gravel courtyard to the west side of the house provide four traditional loose boxes and a further spacious loose box. There is also a tractor house and implement store.

There are a number of paddocks and extensive lawns include a deep south facing terrace together with a BBQ area, providing an ideal summer entertaining space, and a commercial cider orchard.

There is also a recently refurbished all weather tennis court and a swimming pool (20x30ft).

Inside the house you will find a large entrance hall giving access to the principal reception rooms, which include a south-facing drawing room, a dining room and library.

The kitchen is fully fitted with modern appliances as well as a central island and AGA. A pantry sits off the kitchen and there is a secondary kitchen too.

Also on the ground floor are a cinema room, family room and study/home office, large laundry/utility room and two store rooms. There is an extensive basement including a wine cellar and storage rooms too.

Haygrass House also features a ballroom, measuring 40×18 ft and is ideal for parties. Off the ballroom is a preparation kitchen, pantry and a gym.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom is double aspect giving elevated views over the gardens and has an en-suite bathroom. There are two further bedrooms at the front of the house, one with an en-suite bathroom. There are six further bedrooms, and four bath/shower rooms all of which are of generous proportions.

This property also provides further accommodation. The Lodge, which is next to the entrance gates and has its own parking and garden, has been refurbished to an excellent standard and works ideally as additional guest accommodation. It also provides an opportunity for rental income. The Lodge consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, sitting room and kitchen.

Situated above the stables, there is a stable flat (pictured above), which offers additional ancillary accommodation for staff or guests. There are two bedrooms, a bathroom and an open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room.

