Mixing it with some of the world’s best: where our Young Rider of the Year award winners are now

We have championed young riders who have really impressed over the previous 12 months at the H&H Awards in years gone by.

The H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF, are back for 2020, and this year’s ceremony will be virtual — an exciting multi-media online bonanza.

The Stallion AI Young Rider of the Year award is to celebrate the achievements of up-and-coming riders, and to celebrate nominations being open for this year’s awards, we thought we would take a look at where previous winners of this prize are now…

Nominate your club for the Stallion AI Young Rider of the Year 2020

This has been an extraordinary year, with so much changing in the face of Covid-19. But we are thrilled to announce the H&H Awards, again in partnership with NAF, are back, and nominations are now open. One of the categories is the Stallion AI Young Rider of the Year 2020. This award is to celebrate the achievements of up-and-coming riders. We are looking for a young rider (under 25 on 2 December) who has achieved a great deal in the past year and is set to achieve even greater things in the future. If you know of a young rider that you would like to nominate for this award, put them forward here.

2017: Will Furlong

Will (pictured top), who is now 25 years old, is a full-time event rider who has already achieved a great deal competing both nationally and internationally.

After winning this award in 2017, Will went on to compete at his first five-star at Badminton in 2018. He jumped clear across country aboard Collien P 2, a mare who he then took back to Badminton in 2019, where he also completed the prestigious event. Will has also competed on several Nations Cups teams since collecting our Young Rider of the Year Award and he finished 26th at his first attempt at Burghley in 2019.

2018: Lottie Fry

Charlotte, or ‘Lottie’ as she is commonly known, has already made huge waves in the dressage world. Now aged 24, Lottie has gone on to win a number of grand prix competitions both nationally and internationally. She alaso rode as part of the senior British team at the European Championships in Rotterdam in 2019 aboard the mightily impressive Dark Legend — a horse with whom she also competed in the Nations Cup in Aachen last year. Lottie has been based in Holland since 2014 and has found great success with Van Olst Horses and undoubtedbly has a huge future ahead of her.

2019: Finn Healy

Finn was just 15 when he won our Young Rider of the Year award, thanks mostly to his double gold medal-winning performance aboard Midnight Dancer II at the Pony European Championships in 2019 (pictured). The Covid-19 pandemic put the brakes on Finn gunning for more medals in the Pony Europeans again this year, and sadly he will be out of ponies in 2021, given his age. But he has managed to score two wins in pony trials this season aboard Midnight Dancer.

