Stallion AI Young Rider of the Year 2020

This award is to celebrate the achievements of up-and-coming riders. We are looking for a young rider (under 25 on 2 December) who has achieved a great deal in the past year and is set to achieve even greater things in the future

Previous winners of this award include:

2019: Finn Healy , eventing

, eventing 2018: Lottie Fry , dressage rider

, dressage rider 2017: Will Furlong, eventer

Nominations for this year’s award will open on Thursday 3 September, with nomination terms and conditions available to read now.

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2020

The H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF, are back – this year’s ceremony will be virtual, an exciting multi-media online bonanza. This innovation means equestrian fans around the world can be part of the celebration. We look forward to sharing the evening with you all.

This year’s awards will celebrate the heroes of the past decade (2011–2020) in elite equestrian sport, while honouring the unsung stars who have helped our industry, our horses and our spirits during this unusual year.

As previously, the H&H Award winners will be nominated and voted for by you. Anyone is welcome to nominate the person, group or horse they feel deserves recognition from Thursday 3 September.

Following the close of nominations at 5pm on 4 October, the H&H judging panel will decide on a shortlist of contenders. The panel will be influenced by the number of nominations and strength of the story of the nominee’s dedication and achievement.

On 29 October, we will announce the shortlisted candidates in the magazine and online, sharing their stories and inviting you to vote for your winners online, with voting closing on 5 November.

The winners will be revealed in our sparkling online virtual ceremony on 2 December, with guests joining us from around the world.