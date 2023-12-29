



As 2023 comes to a close, join us in celebrating the wonderful achievements of these outstanding showing horses, who provided so much joy to their connections. While it wasn’t possible to include every show horse who passed during the last 12 months in this piece, our thoughts are with connections of all horses who left us this year.

Up With The Lark, 23

The Millbry Hill Stud’s sire was one of few stallions to reach advanced level in both eventing and dressage. A prolific sire of show horses, his progeny includes Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) riding horse champion Buriana Larkrise.

Colebrooke, 23

This heavyweight show cob won most major titles on the county show circuit with Matthew Ainsworth, and – with Emma Wilesmith – was the first cob to qualify for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in the ladies’ side-saddle final.

Tower Clyde, 19

This leading Highland pony stallion, by Torrin Of Croila and out of Tower Lucky Charm, was the first of his breed to qualify for the in-hand supreme final at HOYS. He also took championship titles at Royal Windsor and the Great Yorkshire.

Drumacre Lloer Solo, 26

The Welsh section D mare, by Llanarth Solo out of Botvyle April Moon – ridden by owner Charlene Richardson – took the M&M ridden championship at HOYS 2008. She qualified for London Olympia three times, finishing best of breed every time.

Patros HB, 19

As one of the most consistent contenders on the Arab circuit, “Paddy” won HOYS twice and also won at RIHS. He was also crowned European champion and British national and international champion.

