



The Millbry Hill Stud’s Up With The Lark has died aged 23. As well as being a popular and versatile sire, he was one of the few stallions to reach advanced level in both eventing and dressage.

Up With The Lark, known at home as Max, was bred by Mrs Taylor in Dublin. He was by Leslie Law’s four-star eventer Welton Apollo out of Magical Lark, who was competed as an advanced eventer by Sarah Taylor before she was retired to stud.

As a four-year-old, Max was British Eventing breeding champion and the following year he finished in the top ten at the Burghley young event horse final.

Max was initially produced by eventer Michael Jackson who took him through the ranks to advanced level.

Jerome Harforth bought Max unseen when Jennie Loriston-Clarke got in touch with him to mention that her sister Jane Holderness-Roddam, whose yard he lived at while standing at stud, was looking to relocate him to continue his breeding career.

The outcome of this conversation was Max moving to Jerome’s Stanley Grange Stud. As he was still a young horse, Max continued his ridden career in the dressage arena, where he competed and won up to prix st georges with Heidi Hutchinson.

The pair became regular faces on the northern dressage circuit, Max combining this job with public outings in stallion parades at events such as Burghley and Bramham Horse Trials.

“He was the sweetest, kindest, enthusiastic horse in his new career, always enjoyed the occasion and rose to it,” said Heidi.

In 2016, he was presented with the BEF Futurity eventing sire award based on his progeny’s results at the BEF Futurity gradings.

Jerome added: “He proved to be the most kind, generous stallion you could ever wish for, with a gentle yet vivacious character. Max’s handsome face over the stable door will be much missed.”

Max was also a schoolmaster for HOYS-winning show rider Myles Cooper and dressage star Lucinda Elliott.

He stood at Stanley Grange Stud for many years before joining Millbry Hill Stud.

Some of his progeny include Royal International Horse Show riding horse champion Buriana Larkrise, Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) small hack runner-up Dare To Dream, successful intermediate contender Renesmee, HOYS intermediate runner up Dallamires Breaking Dawn and HOYS-qualified riding horse Stanley Grange Skylark. His daughter Hillocks Morning Call was also in-hand hunter broodmare champion at the Great Yorkshire Show and he has sired his share of eventing stars, dressage horses and talented all-rounders.

