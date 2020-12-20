Would your horses like living here? 13 stables, an indoor and outdoor arena, horsewalker, six bedrooms and a gym, set in 35 acres…

This beautifully refurbished and extended farmhouse with equally pleasing equestrian facilities could be yours.

Set in rural South Ayrshire, Galrigside is located two miles from Kilmarnock and 20 miles from Glasgow. Prestwick Airport is just four miles away, which makes accessing the rest of the UK more convenient. Troon is also four miles away, from which you can take the Troon ferry to Belfast, which takes three hours.

Local equestrian centres include Muirmill Equestrian Centre (2.5 miles), Morris Equestrian Centre (six miles) and Drumley Farm (10 miles).

MBM Veterinary Group (three miles) is just 10 minutes from the front door.

Head over to Ayrshire Equitation Centre (15 miles) for some cross-country schooling when the ground allows. And if hunting is more your thing, you’ll be following the Lanarkshire & Renfrewshire.

Galrigside is set in a plentiful 35 acres, which is on the market with Knight Frank for offers in excess of £1.25m. Let’s take a look around…

Set apart from the house are two inter-connecting steel portal frame buildings. The smaller building, with a timber-clad interior, contains 11 loose boxes, complete with automatic drinkers and rubber floors.

In the larger building next door is a new resurfaced indoor arena with sodium lights and a spectator area.

There are tack, feed and store rooms, shower/WC, and wash bays with solariums.

There is also a six-horse horsewalker, former bothy and outdoor arena.

The property is set in productive grassland, offering paddocks and fields.

Immediately adjacent to the house is a barn, which provides garaging and secure storage units. Diagonally opposite is a block containing two loose boxes.

The farmhouse accommodation is arranged around a pretty courtyard and contains a large open plan kitchen/family/dining room with bi-fold doors, opening onto a large terrace that makes the most of the views.

The house offers two reception rooms, a dining room, six bedrooms and five shower/bathrooms.

Across the courtyard is also a former agricultural building which has now been incorporated into the main body of the house and includes bedrooms, office, gym, boot room and bathrooms.

There is also full planning permission for a second dwelling at Galrigside.

