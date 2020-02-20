From Athina Onassis to Ellen Whitaker: A who’s who for this year’s Global Champions League

With a fortnight to go until the Longines Global Champions Tour 2020 kicks off in Doha, Qatar (5-7 March) the teams are gearing up for the championship race in the GCL (Global Champions League).

A string of new British riders have been signed up for this year’s teams — Ellen Whitaker will make her GCL debut with the Miami Celtics, James Wilson has been drafted in for the Scandinavian Vikings and young Jack Whitaker is the under-25 rider selected to represent the Cascais Charms for the 17-leg series. Hickstead Derby winner Mikey Pender of Ireland will also be seen in the colours of the St Tropez Pirates for the first time.

Reigning champions the London Knights will once again be represented by Ben Maher, Emily Moffitt, Martin Fuchs, Nicola Philippaerts and Olivier Philippaerts, with new recruit Cameron Hanley, who recently joined Poden Farms.

Other British and Irish riders returning for 2020 include Harry Charles, Alexandra Thornton, Shane Breen, Scott Brash and Darragh Kenny.

US rider Jessica Springsteen moves from Miami Celtics to join Cannes Stars, while world number three Daniel Deusser transfers to St Tropez Pirates, where he joins Athina Onassis (pictured), Pieter Devos, Olivier Robert, Dani G.Waldman and Mikey Pender.

French star Penelope Leprevost makes her GCL debut with Paris Panthers, while Irishman Billy Twomey joins the roster of Monaco Aces alongside Jos Verlooy, Laura Kraut, Julien Epaillard, Jerome Guery and U25 rider Jeanne Sadran.

The full line-up for the 16 teams is as follows…

BERLIN EAGLES

Ludger Beerbaum, Philipp Weishaupt, Christian Kukuk, Malin Baryard-Johnsson, Marco Kutscher and Harry Charles

CANNES STARS

Jessica Springsteen, Lorenzo De Luca, Hans-Dieter Dreher, Jane Richard Phillips, Laura Klaphake and Johan-Sebastian Gulliksen

CASCAIS CHARMS

Carlos Lopez, Roger-Yves Bost, Francois Mathy Jnr, Rene Lopez, Sadri Fegaier and Jack Whitaker

DOHA FALCONS

Rashid Towaim Ali Al Marri, Bassem Hassan Mohammed, Titouan Schumacher, Yuri Mansur Guerios, Philip Houston and Mike Kawai

HAMBURG GIANTS

Bart Bles, Simon Delestre, Vladimir Beletskiy, Arturo Parada Valljo, Suus Kuyten and Zoe Osterhoff

LONDON KNIGHTS

Ben Maher, Martin Fuchs, Olivier Philippaerts, Nicola Philippaerts, Cameron Hanley and Emily Moffitt

MADRID IN MOTION

Eduardo Alvarez Aznar, Maikel van der Vleuten, Eric van der Vleuten, Mark McAuley, Cindy van der Straten and Michael G Duffy

MIAMI CELTICS

Abdel Said, Maurice Tebbel, Jorge Matte Capdevila, Mohamed Talaat, Ellen Whitaker and Gilles Thomas

MONACO ACES

Julien Epaillard, Jos Verlooy, Jerome Guery, Laura Kraut, Billy Twomey and Jeanne Sadran

NEW YORK EMPIRE

Georgina Bloomberg, Scott Brash, Daniel Bluman, Denis Lynch, Shane Breen and Spencer Smith

PARIS PANTHERS

Gregory Wathelet, Darragh Kenny, Nayel Nassar, Harrie Smolders, Penelope Leprevost and Jennifer Gates

Continued below…

Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

PRAGUE LIONS

Niels Bruynseels, Marc Houtzager, Sergio Alvarez Moya, Jur Vrieling, Wilm Vermeir and Anna Kellnerova

SCANDINAVIAN VIKINGS

Evelina Tovek, Geir Gulliksen, Christian Ahlmann, Henrik von Eckermann, James Wilson and Teddy Vlock

SHANGHAI SWANS

Max Kuhner, Pius Schwizer, Margie Goldstein-Engle, Alexandra Thornton, Frank Schuttert and Lucas Porter

ST TROPEZ PIRATES

Pieter Devos, Daniel Deusser, Olivier Robert, Dani G. Waldman, Athina Onassis and Michael Pender

VALKENSWAARD UNITED

Alberto Zorzi, Marcus Ehning, Edwina Tops-Alexander, Peder Fredricson, Roberto Previtali and Bertram Allen

The opening leg takes place in Doha, Qatar, from 5-7 March with the finals taking place in New York in September before teams head to the GCL Super Cup at the GC Prague Playoffs in November, where Shanghai Swans emerged victorious last year.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free